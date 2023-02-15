LINCOLN — The NSAA is trying to determine to what extent varsity athletes can participate in Special Olympic activities.

While the NSAA board took no action Wednesday, it spent considerable time discussing its outside participation rules. And heard from an NFL player.

Three weeks ago, two boys basketball players from Omaha Burke were declared ineligible for one varsity game after they participated on the school’s Rockstars unified team for students with intellectual disabilities at a Special Olympics-sponsored tournament in Omaha.

A similar case was at Omaha Westview, it was learned Wednesday.

Such involvement violated the Nebraska School Activities Association’s outside participation bylaw. It also appears to be against the spirit of Special Olympics, which discourages use of varsity, even junior varsity, players on unified teams because their ability level could create an imbalance with those the nationwide program is intended to help.

Subsequently, NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar has met with Omaha schools and the parents of the Burke players. Also strongly interested is Harrison Phillips of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

The former World-Herald boys athlete of the year from Millard West started Playmakers, a program that serves youths with social, physical and economic challenges. He weighed in with the NSAA board by video during its meeting Wednesday.

Phillips encouraged the NSAA to adopt basketball as its next unified sport. Bowling and track and field are the first two in which the state association offers sanctioned unified competition.

“What’s fair?” Bellar said. “Do we change gears and say unified basketball is OK because there’s not an emphasis on winning? But the kids want to be competitive, they want to see the top-notch athlete out there mingling with them.”

NSAA assistant director Dan Masters, in charge of unified sports, sits on the board of Special Olympics Nebraska. He said that organization sees unified sports as a competitive model.

“They don’t look at it as community service or charity," Masters said. “Look at track and field. It has the same credible level as our other activities. It’s not a second-level event.

“It’s a hard, fine-line, balance.”

He spoke while the board was discussing whether to allow varsity track athletes to be partners in unified track. Those two seasons run concurrently. That also would be an issue in basketball. But bowlers can be on their unified teams and still be on the varsity team because the two seasons are not held at the same time.

The state tournament for unified bowling in December was “as good as it has been and Special Olympics loved it," Masters said. “It was so competitive.”

Bellar said Omaha schools say that if they don’t care if their varsity athletes participate, should the NSAA care?

“I’m accused of NSAA overreach," he said. “But we have the rule.”

Bellar said he’d like to see varsity athletes to participate in their school’s special needs activities as a coach or referee.

“Fifteen years ago, we wouldn’t be having this conversation," Masters said. “What we are doing is good. But we need to keep evolving.”

