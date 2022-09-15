NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar will retire in 2023

LINCOLN — Nebraska School Activities Association Executive Director Jay Bellar on Thursday announced he will be retiring in July 2023.

“I am beyond grateful for my time as the Executive Director of the NSAA,” Bellar said in a statement. “I will miss all the great people involved in high school activities and the fantastic work this association does. Making this decision now allows our board to be deliberate in identifying the next executive director.”

“The board of directors is thankful for Jay’s leadership and his service-minded approach toward NSAA member schools during his tenure,” said NSAA board chairman Bob Drews of Arapahoe. “Jay will be missed and the NSAA board wishes him nothing but the best in a well-deserved retirement.”

Bellar became the ninth executive director in NSAA history in 2018. Prior to his time at the NSAA, Bellar was a high school teacher, coach, activities director, and principal before becoming superintendent at Battle Creek for 20 years. Bellar served as a member of the NSAA Board of Directors for 11 years from 2007–2018.

The NSAA board will announce the timeline for hiring the next executive director in early October.