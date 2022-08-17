 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATHLETICS

NSAA: Girls wrestling expanding to three-day state meet; bowling may add second class

LINCOLN — Two years after bowling became a sanctioned high school sport in the state, the Lincoln Public Schools are ready to hit the lanes and the NSAA board may add a second class of bowling this season.

Preliminary counts for bowling, including Lincoln’s current seven high schools, have 57 schools with boys teams and 59 with girls teams.

District 1 representative Kara Graham, the new athletic director at Lincoln Southeast, at Wednesday’s board meeting said it’s “99.9% sure” LPS will add bowling.

NSAA Assistant Director Dan Masters said he and John Losito from Sun Valley Lanes, the tournament site, have discussed a two-class schedule.

The board will vote on creating a Class B in September.

Girls wrestling, because of its growth, will expand to a three-day meet in conjunction with the boys championships at CHI Health Center. The girls will have 14 weight classes, two more than last year, using National Federation approved divisions. There will be 16 state qualifiers in each weight classes, double the number from last year’s inaugural tournament.

The state baseball tournament is likely to play all three classes — Class C is coming back for the first time since 1960 — in the Omaha area. Masters, the tournament director, said Class C could open and close its tournament at UNO’s Anderson Field.

Board member Jon Cerny of Bancroft-Rosalie said he saw it “well-received” if Class C could play where the larger schools are. A board vote is likely in September.

Also receiving board approval Wednesday was a cooperative arrangement between Osmond and Randolph for girls and boys basketball and allowing Omaha Westview, Omaha Buena Vista and Lincoln Pius X to opt up to Class A for all sports except for football.

The Omaha schools are in the Metro Conference. Pius X agreed to stay in Class A to remain in the Heartland Conference.

Officials who work postseason competition will be paid more. Executive Director Jay Bellar said the first hike for most sports since 2017 will increase the NSAA’s costs between $50,000 and $60,000. The NSAA’s Nate Neuhaus said it was necessary to match “market rate” with regular-season game pay and have the increases “register” with an officiating base that is shrinking.

Bellar said Nebraska is following suit with neighboring states to increase officials’ compensation.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com

