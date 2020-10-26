NSAA issues new health guidelines for winter sports

LINCOLN — Fan accessibility must be the same for both schools in a basketball game, wrestling match or swimming dual in winter-sports guidelines issued Monday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Among the requirements for all winter activities are that participants are permitted, but not required, to wear masks during competition. Coaches, non-active participants and spectators must wear masks at all time.

Attendance can be limited to the applicable directed health measure capacity restrictions for the host school.

The NSAA asks schools to consider restricting seating areas; creating separate entrances for visiting teams and fans; providing multiple concession stands or none at all; and providing separate or multiple restrooms for the two sets of spectators.

The same scheduling rules apply for basketball as they did for football, volleyball and softball. Games canceled due to COVID-19 will be considered “no contest” games and forfeits not issued. Replacement games may be added but will not count toward the NSAA point system used for postseason assignments and seeding.