NSAA issues new health guidelines for winter sports

LINCOLN — Fan accessibility must be the same for both schools in a basketball game, wrestling match or swimming dual in winter-sports guidelines issued Monday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Among the requirements for all winter activities are that participants are permitted, but not required, to wear masks during competition. Coaches, non-active participants and spectators must wear masks at all time.
Attendance can be limited to the applicable directed health measure capacity restrictions for the host school.
The NSAA asks schools to consider restricting seating areas; creating separate entrances for visiting teams and fans; providing multiple concession stands or none at all; and providing separate or multiple restrooms for the two sets of spectators.
The same scheduling rules apply for basketball as they did for football, volleyball and softball. Games canceled due to COVID-19 will be considered “no contest” games and forfeits not issued. Replacement games may be added but will not count toward the NSAA point system used for postseason assignments and seeding.
Schools should consider splitting up girls-boys doubleheaders to separate nights or two locations. If there is alternate gym space available, part of warmups should take place there and a shorter warmup period used on the game floor to reduce the time that spectators can congregate in common areas.
In wrestling, teams and individuals still will have 18 competition dates but dual-meet format is recommended over individual tournaments. The NSAA recommends tournaments be limited to eight teams or 112 participants. With more than four teams, multiple gyms should be used. There will be no handshakes and officials will not raise the winner’s hand.
In swimming and diving, state qualifying times can be achieved in intrasquad meets or virtual meets if there is a full complement of officials present at sites and fully automatic timing is used. For duals, schools should consider having teams on opposite sides of the pool and assign lanes 1-3 to the home team and 4-6 to the visitors.
In bowling, a new NSAA-sanctioned sport, the basketball scheduling rules apply. Teams may bowl on a single lane.
