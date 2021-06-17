NSAA keeps four-day state volleyball format; State track meet may stay at Burke Stadium

GRAND ISLAND — A busy morning for the Nebraska School Activities Association board on Thursday included acceptance of a bid from UNO and Werner Park for the next three years of Class A and B baseball state tournaments, and approval of retaining a four-day format for the state volleyball tournament.

In addition, the NSAA has learned that the Omaha Public Schools are open to an expanded three- or four-day state track meet.

Pinnacle Bank Arena will be used for the first three days of state volleyball, as it was in 2020 when pandemic protocols were in effect. The finals, however, will shift from PBA to the Devaney Center. The home of Husker volleyball has been the traditional spot for the finals.

The Omaha metro area’s bid for state baseball was accepted over Lincoln's because either UNO’s Tal Anderson Field or Werner Park would be available each day of the tournament. Lincoln could not guarantee that for Haymarket Park because of Husker baseball.

The state football finals will return to Memorial Stadium after the 2020 title games were played at home sites because of the pandemic.

The board meeting was at Grand Island’s renovated Memorial Stadium. That facility now could host a state track meet if the meet format was longer than two days.