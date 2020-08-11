NSAA moving forward with plan for fall sports 'at this point'

LINCOLN — In the wake of the Big Ten decision to postpone fall sports, the executive director of the Nebraska School Activities Association said “not to this point” has anything changed regarding starting high school sports as planned next week.
“We’re carrying on with our plan at this point," Jay Bellar said. “As you know, ours can change very quickly. We’re going to try to do what our schools want.”
Four football games are scheduled for Aug. 21 in advance of the Aug. 27-28 opening weekend. Softball can begin games on Aug. 20, volleyball on Aug. 27.
The NSAA’s Board of Directors has a regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 19 in Lincoln.
Bellar said he was in a meeting Monday with 10 other state association leaders in the region. He had to leave the video conference early for another meeting.
“I got through about half (of their reports) and they were still continuing on," Bellar said. “But, of course, we didn't know about (the Big Ten) decision coming down at that point in time either.
“At least half of the ones that talked at that time said that the Big Ten decision will have an effect on what their decision may be. They didn't say they were going to change, but it would weigh on their decision.”
Of Nebraska’s neighboring states, only Colorado has moved some sports — including football and volleyball — from fall to spring.
Nebraska and Kansas had high school football games played last month. Bellar said he hasn't heard of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from Nebraska's Shrine Bowl.
Dr. Christopher Kratochvil of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, who chairs the Big Ten Conference’s task force for emerging infectious diseases, said in an email Tuesday to The World-Herald, “I have not studied the Shrine bowls.”
As of Monday, 18 counties in Nebraska had reported no new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days and 13 had one. There also are 18 counties in Phase 4 of the state’s directed health measures. Phase 4 allows outdoor venues to operate at full capacity and indoor venues, such as arenas and event centers, to operate at 75% of capacity.
The counties with the most positive tests in the past 14 days, through Monday, have been Douglas (1,646), Sarpy (504) and Lancaster (489). The three most populous counties in the state have all but six of the 31 Class A schools in football and volleyball.
The Omaha Public Schools have suspended athletics until Oct. 19 at the earliest. Grand Island High School is delaying the start of football workouts until Aug. 24 after an assistant coach tested positive last week.
