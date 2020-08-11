NSAA moving forward with plan for fall sports 'at this point'

LINCOLN — In the wake of the Big Ten decision to postpone fall sports, the executive director of the Nebraska School Activities Association said “not to this point” has anything changed regarding starting high school sports as planned next week.

“We’re carrying on with our plan at this point," Jay Bellar said. “As you know, ours can change very quickly. We’re going to try to do what our schools want.”

Four football games are scheduled for Aug. 21 in advance of the Aug. 27-28 opening weekend. Softball can begin games on Aug. 20, volleyball on Aug. 27.

The NSAA’s Board of Directors has a regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 19 in Lincoln.

Bellar said he was in a meeting Monday with 10 other state association leaders in the region. He had to leave the video conference early for another meeting.

“I got through about half (of their reports) and they were still continuing on," Bellar said. “But, of course, we didn't know about (the Big Ten) decision coming down at that point in time either.

“At least half of the ones that talked at that time said that the Big Ten decision will have an effect on what their decision may be. They didn't say they were going to change, but it would weigh on their decision.”