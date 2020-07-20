NSAA plans to hold fall seasons as scheduled, but with a cautious approach

He said the NSAA wants, and financially needs, to have state championships. Some state associations such as California and Michigan have unveiled nontraditional championship schedules.

“To say we're going to let (schools) do stuff and not have a championship, that makes me a little nervous because I don't know how long (the NSAA) could survive," he said. “I just hope we can have something for our kids because I think you look at the other side, the social and emotional health of young kids, and boy, this is a blow to them.

“We might think that's not a big deal but I really do think it is. But I know our ultimate goal on the other side, too, is that COVID can be awfully dangerous and we don't want to put kids in more risk than we have to.”

In Monday’s announcement, the NSAA said: “To be able to start our activities on time we must be leaders when it comes to best practice, it is a recommendation of the NSAA that schools should keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams; wear masks when not in competition; keep groups small and attendance recorded; wash your hands regularly; disinfect equipment regularly; stay home if you don’t feel well; and stay home if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19.