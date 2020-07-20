NSAA plans to hold fall seasons as scheduled; First practices set to begin Aug. 10

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Monday that the 2020 fall sports season will go on as currently scheduled.

First practices for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis, and softball are set to begin Aug. 10.

In a statement, the NSAA wrote:

“The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and officials has been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools. This will not change, and modifications may have to be made. Please be understanding and flexible as we continue to try to navigate through this pandemic. We will continue to work with the Governor’s office, Nebraska Department of Education, and the local health departments to make the best decisions for your students and our member schools

“To be able to start our activities on time we must be leaders when it comes to best practices, it is a recommendation of the NSAA that schools should: keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams; wear masks when not in competition; keep groups small and attendance recorded; wash your hands regularly; disinfect equipment regularly; stay home if you don’t feel well; stay home if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19.