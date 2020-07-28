NSAA plans to proceed with current timetable for fall sports, but Class A could change

Bellar said football-related decisions could depend on how many Class A schools field teams.

“Do we have to start three weeks late for football (in Class A), and then it goes to a bigger conversation?’’ he said. “Are we just talking football or are we talking everything? Because at this point in time what I’m hearing from most people is it’s football they’re discussing and not the other sports or activities.”

He said among the options for football, if changes are necessary, are playing only district games; making the first two weeks of games optional; taking all teams to the playoffs; or dropping the playoffs and using that four-week period to help teams complete their schedules.

Don’t expect the NSAA to relax its transfer rules.

“We haven’t been allowing transfer rules to be violated at this point in time because we know if that starts, I don’t know how you stop that,’’ Bellar said. “I think we have to protect our schools in that realm. I understand how the (Omaha) metro is. It has so much population that if (schools) don’t have something or, say, they start late, some kids might want to move somewhere else, but at this point in time, unless things have changed a lot, I don’t think we’re going to allow that.”