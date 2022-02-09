NSAA releases high school football schedules for 2022, 2023 seasons

LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the statewide football schedules for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

There are five new schools coming to Class B in the next two seasons — Buena Vista and Westview in Omaha and Northwest in Lincoln in 2022, and Standing Bear in Lincoln and East in Gretna in 2023.

Buena Vista and Westview will meet in their debut games in 2022. Lincoln Northwest opens with Ralston.

In 2023 Standing Bear will meet Elkhorn North, by then starting its fourth season. Gretna East's first game will be at Hastings.

Buena Vista also gets two Class A schools, Omaha South and Omaha Bryan. Westview gets Omaha Benson. Gretna East will play all the new schools but Westview, and Standing Bear will get Lincoln Northwest and Westview in back-to-back weeks.

