 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NSAA releases high school football schedules for 2022, 2023 seasons
0 Comments
alert top story topical
FOOTBALL

NSAA releases high school football schedules for 2022, 2023 seasons

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the final Nebraska high school football ratings for the season, by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the statewide football schedules for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

There are five new schools coming to Class B in the next two seasons — Buena Vista and Westview in Omaha and Northwest in Lincoln in 2022, and Standing Bear in Lincoln and East in Gretna in 2023.

Buena Vista and Westview will meet in their debut games in 2022. Lincoln Northwest opens with Ralston.

In 2023 Standing Bear will meet Elkhorn North, by then starting its fourth season. Gretna East's first game will be at Hastings.

Buena Vista also gets two Class A schools, Omaha South and Omaha Bryan. Westview gets Omaha Benson. Gretna East will play all the new schools but Westview, and Standing Bear will get Lincoln Northwest and Westview in back-to-back weeks.

» Check NEPrepZone.com later today for the full story or read tomorrow's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Los Angeles is ready for Super Bowl Sunday

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert