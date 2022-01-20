NSAA rules Gretna must vacate 2021 Class A football title

“It’s on a technicality, that we didn’t have a separation that was on a legal document, in their mind," Beran said. “They live in our district, the boy and his dad, but because we don’t have an official document that’s what they’re nailing us on.”
Tyson Boganowski was at Papillion-La Vista South as a freshman and sophomore. This past season, he appeared in all 13 Gretna games. He caught 22 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown. Against Westside he had season bests of six catches for 47 yards.
This is the first time since 1919 that a state championship in Nebraska has been vacated. In basketball that year, Holbrook was stripped of its Class F title for use of an ineligible player. Deshler, which lost to the Hornets in the final, was given the championship trophy.
Omaha Flanagan relinquished the 1989 Class C boys track and field title because it used an ineligible athlete. The meet was re-scored and Battle Creek became champion.
Photos: Nebraska high school football Tuesday championship games
Westside's Dominic Rezac carries the ball against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Connor Edwards bites his Class A state title medal after defeating Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jordan Kim hugs Isaac Richard after being defeated by Gretna for the Class A state title at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Riley Egenberger (32) hugs Cayden Serfass (17) after defeating Omaha Westside for the Class A state title at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna celebrates with their Class A state title trophy after defeating Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac is sacked by Gretna's Connor Edwards (21) and Mason Goldman (58) and loses control of the ball at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac is tackled by Gretna's Brady Burkart at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac attempts a pass against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Zane Flores attempts a pass against pressure from Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Joseph Roll catches a pass against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Isaac Richard (6) is greeted by Nick Anglim (83) and Ty Keifer (15) before a state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Zane Flores takes the field during introductions before a state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Zane Flores carries the ball against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross catches a pass against Gretna's Connor Edwards at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Tommy Connelly tackles Gretna's Mick Huber at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Gretna student section cheers at a first down against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre looks to throw a pass during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Norfolk Catholic at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan players celebrate after they defeated Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Head Coach Seth Mruz leads his players in prayer after they defeated Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Head Coach Seth Mruz speaks to his players after they defeated Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre (6) and his brother Kade McIntyre (7) stand together after they defeated Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre (left) and Jake Hedges celebrate with their team after they defeated Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre celebrates after they defeated Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Jake Hedges celebrates after they defeated Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Jarett Boggs hugs his older brother Assistant Coach Josh Boggs after they defeated Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Jarett Boggs hugs his older brother Assistant Coach Josh Boggs after they defeated Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan Assistant Coach Josh Boggs hugs Koa McIntyre after they defeated Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Cooper Weitzel (8) tries to escape Norfolk Catholic defense during the second half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Lucas Pruss escapes Norfolk Catholic's Ethan Schwichtenberg (61) during the second half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Lucas Pruss escapes Norfolk Catholic's Ethan Schwichtenberg during the second half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Cal Janke tries to avoid Norfolk Catholic defense during the second half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman (6) celebrates his touchdown with Brennen Kelley during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Archbishop Bergan at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman celebrates his touchdown during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Archbishop Bergan at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman jumps into the end zone to score a touchdown during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Archbishop Bergan at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman runs toward the end zone during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Archbishop Bergan at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman escapes a tackle from Archbishop Bergan's Cooper Weitzel during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman runs toward the end zone during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Archbishop Bergan at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman runs toward the end zone during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Archbishop Bergan at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Brennen Kelley tries to escape Archbishop Bergan defense during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Lucas Pruss runs toward the end zone during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Norfolk Catholic at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Lucas Pruss runs toward the end zone during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Norfolk Catholic at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Lucas Pruss runs toward the end zone during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Norfolk Catholic at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Jarett Boggs tries to escape a tackle from Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Jarett Boggs tries to avoid Norfolk Catholic's Mason Timmerman during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Jarett Boggs tries to avoid Norfolk Catholic's Mason Timmerman during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Jarett Boggs runs the ball during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Norfolk Catholic at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Carter Janssen throws the ball during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Archbishop Bergan at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Kade McIntyre (7) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Norfolk Catholic at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Kanyon Talton tries to tackle Archbishop Bergan's Kade McIntyre during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Cal Janke (right) tries to get past Norfolk Catholic defense during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman (right) tries to escape a tackle from Archbishop Bergan during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Ethan Schwichtenberg (right) tackles Archbishop Bergan's during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Ethan Schwichtenberg (right) tackles Archbishop Bergan's during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Jarett Boggs (3), Koa McIntyre (6), and Alex Painter celebrate after they scored their first touchdown during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Norfolk Catholic at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan Assistant Coach Josh Boggs hugs brothers Koa McIntyre (6) and Kade McIntyre (7) after they defeated Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre (6) and his teammates celebrate after they defeated Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Archbishop Bergan players celebrate after defeating Norfolk Catholic to win their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview Head Coach Kurt Frenzen gets ready to place medal on a player after defeating Pierce for the C1 championship on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Benjamin Brahmer gets ready for a team photo after losing to Columbus Lakeview during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce Head Coach Mark Brahmer hugs Dakota Marks after giving him his runner-up medal after the C1 championship game against Pierce on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce Head Coach Mark Brahmer yells to his team as they take on Columbus Lakeview during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Cooper Tessendorf makes a cut on the field against Pierce during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Matthew Christensen catches a third-quarter touchdown pass against Columbus Lakeview during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview celebrates defeating Pierce for the C1 championship on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez poses for photos with fans during the Columbus Lakeview and Pierce game during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Adam VanCleave runs in a touchdown in the third quarter after making an interception on defense a few plays earlier against Pierce during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Nikolas Harvey tries to tackle Columbus Lakeview's Cooper Tessendorf during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Brock Mahoney tackles Pierce quarterback Abram Scholting late in the fourth quarter during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Mason Viergutz scores a touchdown on a long second quarter reception during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Abram Scholting tackles Columbus Lakeview's Kolby Blaser during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Turner Halvorsen catches a touchdown pass during a field goal fake against Pierce during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Kolby Blaser throws a pass against Pierce during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce quarterback Abram Scholting looks for an open receiver against Columbus Lakeview Pierce during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman runs the ball during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Archbishop Bergan at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Archbishop Bergan's Jarett Boggs tries to avoid Norfolk Catholic's Mason Timmerman during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre looks to throw a pass during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game against Norfolk Catholic at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Norfolk Catholic's Kanyon Talton tries to tackle Archbishop Bergan's Kade McIntyre during the first half of their Class C2 State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Columbus Lakeview's Jaeden Jenkinson pressures Pierce quarterback Abram Scholting into throwing a third-quarter interceptions during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Adam VanCleave runs in a touchdown in the third quarter after making an interception on defense a few plays earlier against Pierce during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Benjamin Brahmer catches a pass in front of Columbus Lakeview's Cooper Tessendorf during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Players dump water on Columbus Lakeview Head Coach Kurt Frenzen after they defeated Pierce for the C1 championship on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Mason Viergutz tries to tackle Pierce's Benjamin Brahmer during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Addison Croghan can't catch Columbus Lakeview's Mason Viergutz as he scores a touchdown on a long second quarter pass during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Braxton Borer tackles Pierce's Benjamin Brahmer during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Kolby Blaser hands the ball off to Landon Ternus in the first quarter against Pierce during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Adam VanCleave gets pushed out of bounds by Pierce's Benjamin Brahmer as he returns the opening kick-off during the C1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
