NSAA: Schools will decide fan limitations for winter sports

LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association board Wednesday made no changes to winter sports attendance guidelines.
For now, the fan limitation decisions will be made by schools and not the association.
After a lengthy discussion, the board didn’t take formal action to ban fans at high school events if COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state surpass 1,060, or 25% of hospital beds. The current number is about 800.
NSAA board chairman Bob Reznicek of Boys Town said if the 25% threshold is crossed, the board is prepared to meet in special session and implement a fan ban until health conditions improve.
At 25%, the state’s current directed health mandates specify that youth sports below the high school level would be suspended, but high school sports can continue. Restrictions on fan attendance under the directed health measure start at 20%, limiting attendance to a handful of household members per participant — players, coaches and cheerleaders.
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said he believes it’s important for winter sports to continue and if the pandemic worsens after Christmas, then a temporary ban on fans could be needed.
“I don't want to be that guy that says we just keep pushing forward if somebody's telling us not to. And I don't think people have been telling us that we should stop.’’ Bellar said. “I think there's two avenues you go. You either stop it. Or you continue on like we are.
“I don't think stopping it is the best thing because if we can’t get the clubs and the AAUs and everybody else to stop, nothing changes. We've been through this before. They're going to be playing or doing these things somewhere. I trust our schools, that's the best place for (students) with the protocols that we have in place.”
Bellar said it’s possible the association may reprimand schools at which fans violate the spectator protocols that call for masks and social distancing.
The board accepted Lincoln’s bid to host the new state high school bowling championships for the next five years at Sun Valley Lanes, a 32-lane facility where the 2020 U.S. Open was held. Columbus was the other bidder, but it would have split the Feb. 8-9 event between two bowling centers with a total of 28 lanes.
