NSAA: Schools will decide fan limitations for winter sports

LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association board Wednesday made no changes to winter sports attendance guidelines.

For now, the fan limitation decisions will be made by schools and not the association.

After a lengthy discussion, the board didn’t take formal action to ban fans at high school events if COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state surpass 1,060, or 25% of hospital beds. The current number is about 800.

NSAA board chairman Bob Reznicek of Boys Town said if the 25% threshold is crossed, the board is prepared to meet in special session and implement a fan ban until health conditions improve.

At 25%, the state’s current directed health mandates specify that youth sports below the high school level would be suspended, but high school sports can continue. Restrictions on fan attendance under the directed health measure start at 20%, limiting attendance to a handful of household members per participant — players, coaches and cheerleaders.

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said he believes it’s important for winter sports to continue and if the pandemic worsens after Christmas, then a temporary ban on fans could be needed.