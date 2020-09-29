 Skip to main content
NSAA sets COVID requirements for postseason games, matches
ATHLETICS

NSAA sets COVID requirements for postseason games, matches

LINCOLN — Spectators will have to wear face coverings during postseason volleyball matches and at postseason outdoor events when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible, the Nebraska School Activities Association announced Tuesday.

The governing body for the state’s high school athletics also will allow host schools in the postseason to establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments, but those “must be the same for all teams, officials, and spectators.”

Athletes will be allowed to wear masks while competing, but it’s not a requirement. Coaches and bench personnel “are strongly encouraged” to wear a mask.

There will be no delays in the postseason schedule. If a team cannot participate due to COVID-19, it must forfeit or withdraw from competition.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

