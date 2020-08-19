NSAA staying with return-to-play plans for Nebraska high school fall sports

LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday made no changes to its return-to-play plans for fall sports.

Softball and girls golf can start on time Thursday, and the season’s first four football games can be played on Friday.

The NSAA board discussed the situation of the Omaha Public Schools not having sports for at least the district’s first quarter, which ends Oct. 16. Omaha Burke cross country parent Alan Hauschild voiced his concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting. The board’s general sentiment was that participation decisions should be determined locally.

