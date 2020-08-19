You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NSAA staying with return-to-play plans for Nebraska high school fall sports
0 comments
ATHLETICS

NSAA staying with return-to-play plans for Nebraska high school fall sports

Only $5 for 5 months

LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday made no changes to its return-to-play plans for fall sports.

Softball and girls golf can start on time Thursday, and the season’s first four football games can be played on Friday.

The NSAA board discussed the situation of the Omaha Public Schools not having sports for at least the district’s first quarter, which ends Oct. 16. Omaha Burke cross country parent Alan Hauschild voiced his concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting. The board’s general sentiment was that participation decisions should be determined locally.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Videos: Coaches Corner with Mike Sautter

Join host Mike Sautter as he chats with high school coaches from across the state of Nebraska. 

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert