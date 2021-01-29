NSAA sticks with 50% capacity recommendation despite governor's easing of COVID restrictions

LINCOLN — While Gov. Pete Ricketts is opening up extracurricular activities to full capacity, subject to social distancing, the NSAA is staying with its 50% capacity recommendation to schools for the regular season.
The state is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions because fewer than 10% of hospital beds statewide are being used for coronavirus patients.
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar told The World-Herald on Friday he will meet Tuesday with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s office and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department about expanding capacity for the state basketball tournaments.
The NSAA, working under the county’s newly enacted 50% capacity limit, last week approved extending the tournaments this year from three to five days. The girls play March 2-6, followed by the boys March 9-13.
“Wrestling will probably stay at 50% because tickets are presold already," Bellar said in an email. The state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center in Omaha this year (Feb. 17-20) is spread over four days instead of three.
Lincoln schools in the past week doubled, from two to four, the number of spectators per participant. Some Metro Conference schools have opened up attendance to six spectators per participant and are allowing small student sections.