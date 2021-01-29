NSAA sticks with 50% capacity recommendation despite governor's easing of COVID restrictions

LINCOLN — While Gov. Pete Ricketts is opening up extracurricular activities to full capacity, subject to social distancing, the NSAA is staying with its 50% capacity recommendation to schools for the regular season.

The state is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions because fewer than 10% of hospital beds statewide are being used for coronavirus patients.

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar told The World-Herald on Friday he will meet Tuesday with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s office and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department about expanding capacity for the state basketball tournaments.

The NSAA, working under the county’s newly enacted 50% capacity limit, last week approved extending the tournaments this year from three to five days. The girls play March 2-6, followed by the boys March 9-13.

“Wrestling will probably stay at 50% because tickets are presold already," Bellar said in an email. The state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center in Omaha this year (Feb. 17-20) is spread over four days instead of three.