NSAA sticks with plan to open fall sports on schedule, but Metro schools may wait

In a special meeting Monday, it was indicated that Metro-area schools may want to wait until Aug. 31 to begin their preseason workouts. Nothing official has come from any of those districts, including the Omaha Public Schools.

A late start in football could mean losing the first three games of the season. Those games would be counted as no-contests for the playoffs if they could not be made up in the regular season. Replacement games not already on the schedule would not count toward the postseason. It’s possible teams not in the playoffs could play replacement games until the end of the postseason.