You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NSAA sticks with plan to open fall sports on schedule, but Metro schools may wait
0 comments
top story
ATHLETICS

NSAA sticks with plan to open fall sports on schedule, but Metro schools may wait

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Nebraska School Activities Association is sticking to its plans to open fall sports as scheduled, with practices beginning Aug. 10.

In a special meeting Monday, it was indicated that Metro-area schools may want to wait until Aug. 31 to begin their preseason workouts. Nothing official has come from any of those districts, including the Omaha Public Schools.

A late start in football could mean losing the first three games of the season. Those games would be counted as no-contests for the playoffs if they could not be made up in the regular season. Replacement games not already on the schedule would not count toward the postseason. It’s possible teams not in the playoffs could play replacement games until the end of the postseason.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News