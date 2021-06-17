NSAA updates tournament feature for baseball, volleyball, football and track

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Omaha area will be the sole home of the Nebraska high school baseball tournament for the next three years.

The Nebraska School Activities Association board on Thursday accepted the bid to hold Class A and Class B baseball at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field and Werner Park in Papillion.

The tournament since 2013 had been split between Papillion, which also used Fricke Field, and Lincoln, which used Haymarket Park and one or two high school fields.

Expenses would have been less with Lincoln’s bid, but Haymarket’s availability could not be guaranteed because of Husker baseball. Either Anderson or Werner, and sometimes both stadiums, will be available daily to the tournament.

In discussions about other state tournaments for the coming school year, the board approved retention of the four-day format for the state volleyball tournament that was used in 2020, heard that the state football finals will return to Memorial Stadium and learned that Omaha Public Schools administrators are receptive to an expanded three- or four-day state track meet at Burke Stadium.