NSAA updates tournament feature for baseball, volleyball, football and track

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Omaha area will be the sole home of the Nebraska high school baseball tournament for the next three years.
The Nebraska School Activities Association board on Thursday accepted the bid to hold Class A and Class B baseball at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field and Werner Park in Papillion.
The tournament since 2013 had been split between Papillion, which also used Fricke Field, and Lincoln, which used Haymarket Park and one or two high school fields.
Expenses would have been less with Lincoln’s bid, but Haymarket’s availability could not be guaranteed because of Husker baseball. Either Anderson or Werner, and sometimes both stadiums, will be available daily to the tournament.
In discussions about other state tournaments for the coming school year, the board approved retention of the four-day format for the state volleyball tournament that was used in 2020, heard that the state football finals will return to Memorial Stadium and learned that Omaha Public Schools administrators are receptive to an expanded three- or four-day state track meet at Burke Stadium.
Pinnacle Bank Arena will be used for the first three days of state volleyball, as it was last November when pandemic protocols were in effect. The finals, however, will shift from PBA to Devaney Center. The home of Husker volleyball has been the traditional site for the finals.
The state football finals will return to Memorial Stadium after the 2020 title games, again because of the pandemic, were played at home sites.
The board meeting was at Grand Island’s renovated Memorial Stadium. That facility now could accommodate crowds for a state track meet if the format was longer than two days. Because of the pandemic, last month’s meet was stretched over four days with one class per session.
NSAA track meet director Nate Neuhaus met Tuesday with OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan. He said she was open to the NSAA using Burke for state track on a Wednesday and/or a Thursday if needed. The format for next year’s meet has not been set while awaiting additional member school input, Neuhaus said.
The board approved a 50% reimbursement to schools for their postseason travel expenses during the 2020-21 school year. Previously, no reimbursements were to be made because of lower ticket revenue during the pandemic but Executive Director Jay Bellar said the NSAA is in better financial shape than anticipated.
A $1 increase in ticket prices for state and district contests also was approved. Adult tickets for state volleyball and basketball will rise from $7 to $8, plus a handling fee for digital purchases that will be a carryover from this past school year. For the longer sessions in wrestling and track, the adult tickets will increase from $9 to $10.
Nebraska’s ticket prices are among the lowest, even with the hike, among neighboring states. In basketball, for instance, 2021 state tournament single-game adult tickets were $14 in Minnesota, $10 in Iowa and $9 in Kansas and Missouri; and between $10-12 in South Dakota, $9-15 in Colorado and $7-10 in Wyoming.