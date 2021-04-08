NSAA vote on sanctioned state meet for girls wrestling could come in May

LINCOLN — A sanctioned state meet for girls wrestling could come up to a vote in May by the Nebraska School Activities Association board.
This was the first season girls wrestling was an NSAA emerging sport. That status allows the NSAA three years to decide on championship sanctioning.
At Thursday’s board meeting, the NSAA staff was directed to present a meet plan at the next meeting in May. Board members Jon Cerny of Bancroft-Rosalie and Thomas Lee of Omaha Northwest advocated taking the final step to sanctioning during discussion.
“All the information we have is positive," Lee said.
Ron Higdon, who oversees wrestling for the NSAA, said the state will follow new nationally set weight classes for girls wrestling.
The board decided the state football playoffs will begin having the higher seed be the host team in Class B in all rounds before the finals, and the first two rounds only in Eight Man-1 and Eight Man-2. A separate proposal that would have added Class C-1 and C-2 to Class B failed on a split 4-4 vote. In the next football scheduling cycle for the 2022-23 season, Class C-1 and Class C-2 will have equal numbers of teams.
Class B softball will go to the subdistrict/district state qualifying format used in other sports.
Class A volleyball can play all first-round games at home sites.
The NSAA board also passed approved rulings that will increase the distance from 120 miles to 180 miles before a neutral site would be required for a district final in Class C-1 and C-2 volleyball and basketball, and will allow the highest seed in each subdistrict to host the tournament in Class D-1 and D-2 basketball.
The Class A enrollment cutoff will remain at a three-grade total of 850 after a proposal to increase it to 925 received only three of the five necessary votes.
State boys golf tournament sites for 2022-24 will be Norfolk for Class A, Scottsbluff/Gering for Class B, Columbus for Class C and North Platte for Class D.
Ryan Ruhl of Centura will be the new District 4 board member. Dan Keyser of Sutherland is retiring at the end of the school year.