NSAA will meet Monday to address plans for starting fall high school sports
ATHLETICS

NSAA will meet Monday to address plans for starting fall high school sports

The Nebraska School Activities Association board will meet virtually at 9 a.m. Monday to address plans for opening fall sports in the state.

Football, volleyball, girls golf, boys tennis, girls and boys cross country and softball are scheduled to begin practices Aug. 10. NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar this week said the intent is to begin as normal.

Among the agenda items is the NSAA’s transfer rule. Currently, students who change schools without their family’s residence changing must sit out 90 school days. The NSAA has heard from out-of-state families whose stats have delayed fall activities.

