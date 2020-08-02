NU pitching commit CJ Hood delivers Class B Legion crown with his bat

CJ Hood is expected to pitch someday at Nebraska, but he also made a strong case Sunday as a hitter.
The Husker pledge blasted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the ninth inning to help Hickman defeat Ashland 12-4 in the championship of the American Legion Class B tournament. The final of the 16-team tourney was in Bennington.
The event was billed as the unofficial Class B championship since the state’s district and state tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19.
The Titans trailed 4-2 but scored twice in the seventh to tie it. Hickman then broke the game open in extra innings, putting up eight in the top of the ninth.
Catcher Cade Baker was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before Hood smashed his homer far over the left-center field fence. He added an RBI single later in the inning for his third RBI of the night.
“I knew it was gone off my bat,” he said. “It was a close game and I just wanted to put a good swing on it.”
Hood, who has touched 94 mph with his fastball, said he wouldn’t mind seeing action someday in the NU batting order.
“I hope to get a few at-bats,” he said.
Hickman added six more runs in the ninth, highlighted by a three-run double from Conner Price.
The Titans went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first before Ashland responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning. An error scored one and the other came home on a sacrifice bunt by Jake Rice.
Hickman tied it in the third on a sacrifice fly by Price but Ashland went back on top with two in the fourth. Kyle von Rentzall had an RBI double and another run scored on an error, one of four by the Titans.
The Bluejays held that 4-2 advantage until the seventh. Ryan Gouldin had a run-producing groundout and Dane Small tied it with an RBI single. The score remained tied until Hood’s blast.
Grant Papenhagen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up the victory. He threw five strong innings, yielding one hit and striking out seven.
Hickman coach Ted Hair said the tourney title meant a lot to his 28-7 squad, which included nine seniors.
“To miss out on the spring (due to the coronavirus) was tough on these guys,” he said. “And losing out on the Legion state tournament was tough, so this is something they’ll always remember.”
Hood, who will be a senior in the fall, said he thought the Titans would have had a chance to sweep the Class B varsity and Legion titles .
“We had a really good team this season,” he said. “I’m so happy for our seniors to be able to say we won this final tournament.”
Hickman.....101 000 208—12 14 4
Ashland......200 200 000—4 6 2
W: Papenhagen. L: Grauerholz. 2B: H, Price 2; A, Von Rentzall 2. 3B: H, Monroe. HR: H, Hood.
