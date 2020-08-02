NU pitching commit CJ Hood delivers Class B Legion crown with his bat

The Titans went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first before Ashland responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning. An error scored one and the other came home on a sacrifice bunt by Jake Rice.

Hickman tied it in the third on a sacrifice fly by Price but Ashland went back on top with two in the fourth. Kyle von Rentzall had an RBI double and another run scored on an error, one of four by the Titans.

The Bluejays held that 4-2 advantage until the seventh. Ryan Gouldin had a run-producing groundout and Dane Small tied it with an RBI single. The score remained tied until Hood’s blast.

Grant Papenhagen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up the victory. He threw five strong innings, yielding one hit and striking out seven.

Hickman coach Ted Hair said the tourney title meant a lot to his 28-7 squad, which included nine seniors.

“To miss out on the spring (due to the coronavirus) was tough on these guys,” he said. “And losing out on the Legion state tournament was tough, so this is something they’ll always remember.”

Hood, who will be a senior in the fall, said he thought the Titans would have had a chance to sweep the Class B varsity and Legion titles .