Class B

No. 16 Blair (10-12) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (21-3)

No. 15 Seward (14-11) at No. 2 Platteview (21-4), 7 Tuesday

No. 14 South Sioux City (12-11) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (16-8), 5 MT Tuesday

No. 13 Gering (13-12) at No. 4 Elkhorn (17-7), 6 Tuesday

No. 12 Waverly (12-10) at No. 5 Crete (17-6), 6:30 Tuesday

No. 11 Beatrice (11-9) at No. 6 Bennington (16-8), 6 Monday

No. 10 McCook (14-9) at No. 7 York (16-5), 6 Tuesday

No. 9 Norris (16-9) at No. 8 Omaha Roncalli (15-8), 7 Monday

Class C-1

No. 16 St. Paul (10-11) at No. 1 Wahoo (23-1), 6 Tuesday

No. 15 Adams Central (12-11) at No. 2 Ogallala (25-0), 6:30 Monday

No. 14 Winnebago (15-10) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (23-2), 7 Monday

No. 13 Columbus Scotus (17-7) at No. 4 Pierce (22-3), 6:30 Tuesday

No. 12 Holdrege (16-9) vs.. 5 Omaha Concordia (22-3), 6 Tuesday at Central City

No. 11 Aurora (16-9) vs. No. 6 Sidney (19-6), 6 Tuesday at Cozad

No. 10 Wayne (18-8) at No. 7 Central City (23-3), 6 Monday

No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran (18-7) at No. 8 Auburn (18-6), 7 Tuesday

Class C-2

No. 16 Oakland-Craig (10-12) at No. 1 Freeman (25-1), 6 Monday

No. 15 Hershey (11-13) vs. No. 2 Amherst (23-1), 6:30 Monday

No. 14 Hastings St. Cecilia (15-10) vs. No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull (23-2), 7 Monday at Hastings College

No. 13 Yutan (13-10) at No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (21-4), 6 Tuesday

No. 12 Summerland (18-5) at No. 5 Elkhorn Valley (22-2), 7 Monday

No. 11 Wakefield (21-4) at No. 6 Tri County (22-4), 6 Tuesday

No. 10 Cross County (21-4) at No.7 Norfolk Catholic (17-7), 6:30 Monday

No. 9 Gordon-Rushville (16-4) vs. No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (17-7), 7 Tuesday at O’Neill

Class D-1

No. 16 Boyd County (10-10) vs. No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (22-2), 7 Tuesday

No. 15 Loomis (15-8) vs. No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center (24-2), 7 Tuesday

No. 14 Sandy Creek (13-12) vs. No. 3 Johnson-Brock (21-4), 7 Monday

No. 13 McCool Junction (18-6) at No. 4 Elm Creek (18-5), 7 Monday

No. 12 Humphrey/LHF vs. No. 5 Dundy County/Stratton (21-4), 7 Monday at Kearney High

No. 11 Bridgeport (16-9) vs. No. 6 Howells-Dodge (19-6), 6 Monday at Bridgeport

No. 10 Mead (17-8) vs. No. 7 Leyton (21-3), 5:30 Tuesday at Lexington

No. 9 Ansley-Litchfield (18-5) vs. No. 8 Bancroft-Rosalie (19-6), 6:30 Tuesday at Albion

Class D-2

No. 16 Medicine Valley (6-16) vs. No. 1 Shelton (21-2), 6:30 Monday

No. 15 Fullerton (10-15) vs. No. 2 Lincoln Parkview (22-3), 6 Tuesday

No. 14 Hay Springs (15-9) vs. No. 3 Wynot (21-4), 6 Monday at Ainsworth

No. 13 Friend (17-8) at. No. 4 Osceola (23-3), TBA

No. 12 Creighton (13-11) vs. No. 5 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (19-5), 6:30 Monday at Burwell

No. 11 Stuart (17-7) vs. No. 6 Paxton (16-5), 7:30 Tuesday at Broken Bow

No. 10 Potter-Dix (19-4) vs. No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart (17-8), 6 Tuesday at Kearney Catholic

No. 9 Mullen (17-5) vs. No. 8 Santee (14-5), 6 Tuesday at Ord.

