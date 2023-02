Class A

Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

1:30 p.m.: No. 1 Millard South (24-2) vs. No. 8 Lincoln Southwest (14-10)

3:15 p.m.: No. 4 Bellevue West (21-5) vs. No. 5 Bellevue East (21-4)

6 p.m.: No. 2 Millard North (22-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln North Star (17-7)

7:45 p.m.: No. 3 Lincoln High (23-1) vs. No. 6 Millard West (17-7)

Class B

Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

1:30 p.m.: No. 1 Elkhorn North (22-1) vs. No. 8 Norris (16-9)

3:15: No. 4 York (20-3) vs. No. 5 Scottsbluff (21-5)

6: No. 2 Omaha Skutt (25-1) vs. No. 7 Waverly (17-7)

7:45: No. 3 Sidney (24-2) vs. No.6 Beatrice (17-4)

Class C-1

Wednesday at Devaney Center

9 a.m.: No. 1 North Bend (25-1) vs. No. 8 Yutan (22-4)

10:45: No. 4 Wahoo (19-5) vs. No. 5 Malcolm (21-5)

1:30 p.m.: No. 2 Bridgeport (24-0) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Christian (22-3)

3:15: No. 3 Adams Central (24-1) vs. Gothenburg (20-4)

Class C-2

Thursday at Devaney Center

9 a.m.: No. 1 Crofton (23-2) vs. No. 8 Cross County (22-4)

10:45: No. 4 Oakland-Craig (22-4) vs. No. 5 Ponca (23-1)

1:30 p.m.: No. 2 Pender (24-3) vs. No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (20-6)

3:15 p.m.: No. 3 West Point GACC (20-4) vs. No. 6 Southern Valley (20-3)

Class D-1

Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

9 a.m.: No. 1 Ravenna (24-2) vs. No. 8 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (18-4)

10:45: No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia (17-7) vs. No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock (21-5)

Wednesday at Devaney Center

6 p.m.: No. 2 Centura (23-3) vs. No. 7 Elgin/Pope John (22-4)

7:45: No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (20-6) vs. No. 6 Johnson-Brock (21-5)

Class D-2

Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

9 a.m.: No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (23-3) vs. No. 8 Leyton (16-5)

10:45: No. 4 McCool Junction (24-2) vs. No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (19-6)

Thursday at Devaney Center

6 p.m.: No. 2 Shelton (22-1) vs. No. 7 Wilcox-Hildreth (18-7)

7:45: No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (22-2) vs. No. 6 Wynot (16-9)​