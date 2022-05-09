Official Nebraska state baseball tournament pairings

Take a look at the official Nebraska state baseball first round tournament pairings.

​CLASS A

Friday, at Werner Park

10 a.m.: No. 1 seed Millard West (26-5) vs. No. 8 Kearney (15-9)

1 p.m.: No. 4 Lincoln East (24-3) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn South (18-8)

4 p.m.: No. 3 Millard South (23-8) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (22-6)

7 p.m.: No. 2 Om. Creighton Prep (27-5) vs. No. 7 Om. Westside (18-14)

CLASS B

Saturday, at Werner Park

10 a.m.: No. 1 seed Norris (20-6) vs. No. 8 Waverly (13-13)

1 p.m.: No. 4 Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-2) vs. No. 5 Beatrice (17-4)

4 p.m.: No. 3 Elkhorn North (19-10) vs. No. 6 Om. Gross (18-7)

7 p.m.: No. 2 Om. Skutt (18-6) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn (15-13)