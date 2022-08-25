Oklahoma State commit Zane Flores and Gretna shutout Burke to open the season

It’s been a long time since Gretna’s goal line has been crossed.

Three games and an interesting off season ago.

While Omaha Burke was overmatched Thursday night, the preseason No. 2 Dragons still breathed fire on defense. Six sacks (five before halftime) and a pick-six. An easy 44-0 televised victory at Burke Stadium.

Gretna’s last two games of the 2021 season were a shutout of Omaha North and a 7-3 win over Omaha Westside in the state championship game in Memorial Stadium. Two months later, those wins and all the others in a 12-1 season were ordered vacated by the NSAA for use of an ineligible player.

What happened off the field hasn’t diminished Gretna becoming Class A’s newest power. No one should believe that last year was a one-off for coach Michael Kayl’s team.

They smacked Burke, which suffered major graduation and transfer losses from last year’s 8-3 team, for three touchdowns in the first eight minutes.

Future Oklahoma State slinger Zane Flores threw laser strikes to Joe Roll for 29 yards on his first throw, setting up Tyson Boganowski’s 2-yard TD catch on a forward pitch on the next play, and back to Roll for 51 yards on the Dragons’ next possession.

Alex Runge’s 25-yard interception return made it 21-0. And the lead got to 37-0 at halftime and 44-0 on Blayke Moore’s 76-yard kickoff return to open the second half, which already was to start under running-clock timing.

Flores was efficient in his 2½ quarters. The returning All-Nebraska quarterback was 13 of 18 for 160 yards and three touchdowns, two to Roll. He threw a pick near the goal line, but it was a redirected ball. ZaKye Parrott jarred Roll as the ball came to him and Bryton Nelson made the interception.

What we didn't see much of was Gretna's running game. It picked up less than 100 yards but wasn't needed in this one. Roll, who had six catches for 99 yards, got a couple of carries in the second half.

Burke was playing its first game for new coach Ron Pavlik, a former Bellevue West assistant who draws his old team as next week’s opponent. And it was the first home game for the Bulldogs in Burke Stadium that they occupied the west sideline and their fans the west grandstand.

Wonder what the late Larry Jacobsen, Burke’s longtime coach, would have thought about it.

Gretna (1-0);21;16;7;0--44

At Omaha Burke (0-1);0;0;0;0--0

G: Tyson Boganowski 2 pass from Zane Flores (Cameron Bothwell kick)

G: Joe Roll 51 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)

G: Alex Runge 25 interception return (Bothwell kick)

G: Safety, Harrison Weber

G: Isaiah Weber 22 run (Bothwell kick)

G: Roll 3 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)

G: Blayke Moore 76 kickoff return (Bothwell kick)

Friday’s top five

It’s opening night for almost every team in the state. Almost everyone has a zero in the loss column. Playoffs, here we come!

No. 1 Omaha Westside (0-0) vs. No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep (0-1) at Burke, 7 p.m.: Prep has a game under its belt, a last-minute loss to Bellevue West. Westside unleashes all of its talent, old and new, with junior Anthony Rezac the hub of the offense and Paul Limongi in his first game for the Warriors standing on the same sideline he walked all his years as Burke coach.

No. 4 Bellevue West (1-0) vs. No. 6 Omaha North (0-0) at Kinnick, 7 p.m.: West and new QB Danny Kaelin go the kinks and the jitters out last week. North must overcome that with a strong running game and defense.

No. 5 Elkhorn South (0-0) vs. No. 8 Lincoln Southeast (0-0), 4:30 p.m. at Seacrest: Maverick Noonan of South and Gunnar Gottula will be linemen in the Husker locker room together next year. They’ll want to be the best on the field here.

Class B No. 3 Omaha Skutt (0-0) at No. 1 Bennington (0-0), 7 p.m.: Skutt couldn’t slow down the Badgers in either of its meetings last year. Nick Colvert takes over for state record-setter Dylan Mostek as Bennington’s running back and gets tested out of the box by an experienced SkyHawk defensive front.

Class B No. 4 Elkhorn (0-0) at No. 5 Waverly (0-0), 7 p.m.: The Antlers left Waverly last year with a 14-13 win. They return eight offensive starters, a high number for them.

Buena Vista blues

Truly a bummer that new Omaha school Buena Vista, for lack of eligible players, can’t play its varsity schedule. A bummer for the nine opponents. A bummer for the homecoming committees at Omaha South and Ralston, who had the Bison as their opponent.

As of now, starting with Thursday night against Westview, what games the Bison will play will be on the junior varsity level. It doesn’t have enough freshmen to fulfill its Freshman B schedule, either.

Stadium debut

A salute to the crew who has the new Union Bank Stadium on the Lincoln Northwest campus completed enough for the Falcons to play their first game Friday night against Ralston. A companion facility to Seacrest Field has been long needed.​