Landon Weidner is a wrestling throwback.

The Hastings senior has a little standard definition television in his style. Some old school defense and some old reliable offense.

But the kind of winning he does, that stands the test of time.

“It’s how I’ve always been,” Weidner said. “Just get my stuff done and move on to the next thing. I just go out and do business.”

He’s the top-ranked 160-pounder in Nebraska according to Huskermat Power Ratings, a compilation of the best wrestlers at eight weight, no matter the class. A quest for a second-straight Class B state title begins with Friday’s District B-3 tournament at Grand Island Northwest.

While there may not be a lot of sizzle in Weidner’s game, there certainly is certainly plenty of steak.

“He’s always been tough to move,” Hastings coach Nolan Laux said. “He does a great job holding down position. He just stays down, stays engaged.”

It all starts with that good position, and a foundation that makes it seem like Weidner is wearing concrete boots.

Over his last two state tournaments, Weidner has given up an average of three points per outing in matches that have gone the distance.

“He’s become very, very difficult to take down,” Laux said. “If guys get in around his legs, there’s no panic. I think a lot of that comes from his confidence.”

Weidner flashed some of that over the weekend, shutting out second-ranked Yoan Camejo of Blair 3-0 in their match at the state dual tournament. Camejo would beat No. 3 Riley Johnson of Omaha Skutt later in the day.

The view from the top of a podium has become a familiar one for Weider. His added individual gold a year ago to a team title that he was a part of in 2020.

But it’s actually the experience of being one step lower that is a driving force in Weidner’s success.

After finishing third as a freshman, the Augustana recruit reached the title match as a sophomore, losing to the eventual champion for the second straight season.

“I think I told myself that I was going to win it my sophomore year, but I didn’t really believe it,” he said. He calls the loss “fuel to the fire.” Weidner hasn’t lost an in-season match since.

“He just didn’t want to feel that feeling again,” Laux said.

Weidner struck gold a year ago, beating up-and-coming freshman Cade Ziola of Omaha Skutt 4-2 in the final at 152 pounds. It capped a 44-0 season, and was his second win over Ziola, who has found himself in national rankings this year.

“My junior year, I believed it,” Weidner said. “I told myself I was going to win the title, and I believed it.”

A second state title would make Weidner the fourth Tiger to win a pair of golds since 2015, a group that includes his coach. Prior to Laux doing it eight years ago, there was a drought of nearly 20 years between two-time winners. The last do to it before Laux? That would be Weidner’s uncle Jared in 1996 and 1997.

Weidner said he watched and learned from Laux and other Tiger wrestlers as a youth. He remembers traveling with the teams nearly every weekend during the winter.

“It definitely helped seeing them, seeing how they did things,” Weidner said. “And then the senior class when I was a freshman, I watched a lot of what they did, too.

“Now it’s my turn.”

