Olivia Dendinger finishes high school career the same way she started it — breaking records

LINCOLN — After she set a school record in the first meet of her career, it was the ideal ending to Olivia Dendinger’s time as a Papillion-La Vista/PLV South swimmer to post more record times in her final high school swims.

The UNO recruit was part of the quartet that set the school record in the 200-yard medley relay at a dual meet in her freshman season.

In Friday’s prelims at the Nebraska high school girls swimming championship meet at the Devaney Center natatorium, Dendinger set school records in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Those performances earned her spots on The World-Herald’s Top 10 all-time charts.

During Saturday's championship finals, Dendinger repeated as the 200 IM champion and won her first breaststroke gold medal. At the 2021 state meet, when Dendinger won the 200 IM, she became the first female from the Papillion-La Vista school district since 1990 to win a swimming gold medal. Jenny Melrose capped her six-gold medal career that year with a victory in the 500 freestyle.

Her time of 2:05.43 in the 200 IM put Dendinger at No. 10 all time before she won Saturday’s finals race in 2:05.94. She landed at No. 8 all time in the breaststroke with her 1:04.05 and won Saturday’s race in 1:04.48.

Dendinger also swam the 50 breaststroke leg Saturday’s on Papio’s gold-medal winning 200 medley relay team, the first-ever Papio girls state relay champions. She teamed with Gracie Cunningham, Teresa Cavanaugh and Elizabeth Ford to defeat Omaha Marian by 0.71 seconds and win in 1:47.05.

“When we saw what Marian’s lineup yesterday and just knowing how that would look today, I think we felt good about it,” Papio coach Nick Baker said. “I think that was a nice start to our meet.”

As she prepared for her final weekend of high school swimming, Dendinger said she didn’t even think about how many gold medals she might take home or school records she might top.

“I wasn’t ready to win that many, I guess,” Dendinger said. “I worked really hard this season, though, and I just wasn’t expecting those outcomes. I’m really proud of my team and everyone who helped me get to this point. It was a good end.”

Between those two individual races, Dendinger also swam the anchor leg on Papio’s fifth-place 200 freestyle relay team. Her 50-yard anchor split was 24.05, and that helped Papio post a 1:38.66.

Her performances over the two days helped Dendinger win the female swimmer of the meet award as voted on by coaches. Not bad for someone who just wanted to enjoy her last meet before becoming a Division I swimmer.

“I was just going to swim and have fun, and whatever happened, happened,” Dendinger said. “I didn’t come to this meet with any expectations.”

Baker said it was a fitting way for Dendinger to finish her time in the program because she’s been such a big part of the past four Papio teams. She ascended the medal stand eight times in four years but had always finished between third and sixth place.

Taking the top step with her relay teammates helped Dendinger find extra motivation to win those individual gold medals.

“After winning the 200 medley relay, that hyped me up for the next two events I had to swim,” Dendinger said. “I think that helped me win.”

After a close race in the medley relay with Marian at the Metro championship meet, Dendinger and her teammates knew what they needed to work on to touch first in the biggest meet of the season.

“We just said we need to beat the person next to us,” Dendinger said. “We really busted our butts this season to get to that. We trained that relay every meet. We knew we could win it at some time, and we did it.”

Dendinger said Saturday’s championship races were more about placing as high as she could instead of chasing a goal time, saying that she has “the next four years to swim for time.”

That’s the way Baker wants Papio swimmers to approach the biggest meet of the season.

“I always tell the kids day one is about getting your spot, selling out to get your spot,” Baker said. “Day two is about earning your place. She knows the sport. She knows what she needs to do.

“All through taper, as everybody else was getting out early, Olivia knows that she needs a little bit more, so she stayed in and did some pace work. She’s very cognizant of what her body needs to swim fast.”

