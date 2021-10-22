Omaha-area wrestlers Kael Lauridsen, Joel Adams set for 'toughest tournament in the country'

The last time Kael Lauridsen and Joel Adams were on the national scene, they punctuated Nebraska’s best performance at one of the nation’s premier events.
The Omaha-area duo hopes for more of the same this weekend, headlining a group of wrestlers from the state going to the Super 32 Challenge in Greensboro, North Carolina, a tournament that is widely considered the unofficial start to the season and the toughest test on the calendar.
“There’s some hammers there, man,” Lauridsen said. “The best of the best.”
The Bennington junior would know.
Lauridsen placed at the tournament in 2020, calling it some of the best competition he saw all year.
A repeat performance would mean he outlasted a bracket that features more than 20 wrestlers ranked in the top 25 of one of the national polls.
“I’m excited to showcase what I can do,” Lauridsen said.
He and Adams combined for three of Nebraska's six national titles in July at the Junior & 16U Nationals to cap their sophomore seasons.
And now they're ready for the next challenge, their club coach said.
“In all honesty, this is the toughest tournament in the United States for high school in folkstyle wrestling,” Georgi Ivanov of The Best Wrestler Club said. “We all know what this tournament is, and a lot of kids don’t feel confident enough to go out there. Those guys, Kael and Joel, they have a chance out there.”
And it’s because of their confidence level, Ivanov said.
Winning on national stages like Fargo will put your name amongst the best in the country. Lauridsen is ranked No. 8 nationally at 120 pounds by MatScouts. Their service projects him as the sixth seed in his loaded weight class.
Adams, who was named the outstanding wrestler in Fargo, is tabbed as the No. 2 seed by MatScouts, which has the Millard South senior ranked fifth in the country at 138.
Ivanov, who is also the executive director of Nebraska USA Wrestling, said he’s seen the confidence of both Lauridsen and Adams grow exponentially.
“They’re not questioning their abilities,” Ivanov said. “We’ve also spent a lot of time working on technique and very detailed things specific to their style of wrestling, focusing individually on those things. A lot of things are falling into place.”
Adams said he hadn’t talked to his club teammate or coach about what to expect this weekend. He just knows he’s in store for “the toughest tournament in the country.”
“There’s really nothing else to hear about it,” Adams said. “I’m just grateful to be out there on the mat competing with the best. I want to be great, so I’m always excited to get out there and let it fly and scrap.”
The offseason has hardly been idle for Lauridsen and Adams. Both are squarely on the radar for most of the country’s top college wrestling programs.
Lauridsen said he’s spoken the most with Nebraska and North Carolina State, and plans an unofficial visit to North Carolina on Monday.
Adams has a lengthy list of suitors too, with Missouri, Michigan, Nebraska, Cornell, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Illinois in focus.
It’s part of what Ivanov calls “one of the strongest generations of wrestling in the state of Nebraska.”
“I would argue that we’re having a huge growth,” he said. “I’m very excited for the future of the state.”
Club teammate Trevor Reinke of Beatrice is also making the trip to Super 32, as are a couple of middle school wrestlers from the state, for the two-day event at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.