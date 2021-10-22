Omaha-area wrestlers Kael Lauridsen, Joel Adams set for 'toughest tournament in the country'

The last time Kael Lauridsen and Joel Adams were on the national scene, they punctuated Nebraska’s best performance at one of the nation’s premier events.

The Omaha-area duo hopes for more of the same this weekend, headlining a group of wrestlers from the state going to the Super 32 Challenge in Greensboro, North Carolina, a tournament that is widely considered the unofficial start to the season and the toughest test on the calendar.

“There’s some hammers there, man,” Lauridsen said. “The best of the best.”

The Bennington junior would know.

Lauridsen placed at the tournament in 2020, calling it some of the best competition he saw all year.

A repeat performance would mean he outlasted a bracket that features more than 20 wrestlers ranked in the top 25 of one of the national polls.

“I’m excited to showcase what I can do,” Lauridsen said.

He and Adams combined for three of Nebraska's six national titles in July at the Junior & 16U Nationals to cap their sophomore seasons.

And now they're ready for the next challenge, their club coach said.