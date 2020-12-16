Omaha Bryan cancels remainder of its girls basketball season due to lack of numbers

A lack of numbers has forced Omaha Bryan to cancel the remainder of its girls basketball season.

Bears Athletic Director Ryan Murtaugh said Wednesday that it was a tough decision but one that had to be made.

"We only had nine girls out for basketball to start," he said. "A lot of our kids are 100% remote and that's made it even more difficult."

Bryan lost its first two games and had to postpone its next two after having some players go into coronavirus quarantine.

"You need five to start a game and we were under that number," Murtaugh said. "We thought we'd get back a few of those kids but that wasn't the case.''

He added that some players have grandparents living with them and weren't comfortable continuing to play basketball in these COVID-19 times.

"I can't blame them," Murtaugh said. "We feel horrible about it but there are a lot of unexpected things going on this year."

The Bears were set to compete in the Metro Conference Holiday tournament next week but that schedule had to be changed.

​Murtaugh added the decision was even more difficult because the Omaha Public Schools teams did not compete during the fall season because of the pandemic.