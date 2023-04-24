The postseason may begin later this week, but silly season was in full effect Monday night.

In four matches between boys teams in the Class A Top 10, the lower-ranked sides won each on the last Monday of the regular season. Included in that mayhem were losses by each of the top three teams in the class.

While none should be considered surprising in a season of parity, Omaha Bryan writing another chapter in a quickly built rivalry with top-ranked Gretna likely raised the most eyebrows.

The No. 9 Bears went on the road and didn’t just cap their regular season with a big win — they blanked the defending champions for only the second time this season.

Gretna was averaging nearly five goals per home match before Monday.

“We have great defenders with a lot of experience,” Bryan coach Daniel Vazquez Gutierrez said. “They went out and executed. That was important. Our defenders did a tremendous job tonight.”

The visitors got all the offense they’d need in the 15th minute when Francisco Barajas-Castro converted a penalty for an early lead.

The cushion would double just past the midway point of the second half on a defensive misplay in the Dragon back end.

A defender pushed a ball back toward keeper Curtis Oberg, who was charging towards the top of the box. The pass was by Oberg and over the line before anyone could get to it, giving Bryan a 2-0 lead.

Gretna nearly got it right back less than a minute later, but saw a penalty off the left foot of All-Nebraska captain Brett Perkins sail high over the crossbar.

Bryan held off the Gretna attack the rest of the way, watching a handful of chances just miss. It gave the Bears a fifth-straight win — and seventh in their last eight — to close the regular season.

“We kind of locked in before the game and said what we needed to do,” Vazquez Gutierrez said. “This was big for us, especially for our seniors. Our seniors really wanted this one, and we went out and got it.”

Gretna was hardy the only upset victim on Monday night, though.

Omaha Westside avenged an earlier loss to second-ranked Papillion-La Vista South with a 2-1 victory to end the regular season for both Monday night. The fifth-ranked Warriors got both goals in the second half, winning for the third time over a ranked opponent this month.

Omaha South went on the road and knocked off No. 3 Millard South, riding a pair of goals a minute apart in the first half to a 2-0 win. It gave the Packers a 10th regular-season victory and snapped Millard South’s five-game winning streak.

Earlier in the night, Class A No. 10 Omaha Creighton Prep kept its late-season resurgence going with a 3-0 win over eighth-ranked Elkhorn South. It was the fifth-straight win for the Junior Jays, including three over ranked opponents.

Only two Class A boys teams in the state — Lincoln Southwest and Kearney — have fewer than three losses on the season. Add in Monday’s results and it sets up a furious finish with a touch of chaos in the state’s power ratings, just days before the release of district pairings and schedules on Thursday.

Omaha Bryan (11-4)...1 1—2

At Gretna (11-3).........0 0—0

Goals: OB, Francisco Barajas-Castro, own.