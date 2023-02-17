Abdi Unle had just wrapped up perhaps the biggest win of his career Friday night, but he was already thinking about the next one.

The Omaha Bryan sophomore flashed a big smile and had a message for the person standing in the way of his next biggest win.

“See you tomorrow,” Unle said.

The second-ranked Unle punched his ticket to Saturday’s championship match with a 7-1 win over Leland Sindel of Lincoln East in the semifinals of the state wrestling tournament.

It sets up a rematch with No. 1 Kiernan Meink for the 106-pound gold medal. The two met at the Metro Conference tournament in mid-January, a match Meink won 4-2.

“Metro was fun,” Unle said Friday night. “I want to have another fun one with him.”

He needed a dramatic comeback in Thursday’s quarterfinals to even keep that hope alive. Unle battled back from an 11-5 deficit in the third period to force overtime, a match he’d eventually win 14-12.

Friday’s win was a little more routine.

Unle got in on a single in the opening seconds, finishing it for an early score. He’d ride out Sindel the rest of the period, and all of the second, before stretching the lead in the third.

“I feel like I was…moving my feet too fast to where I really didn’t know what I was doing myself,” he said of his quarterfinal match. “So today my coaches, they told me to slow it down a little bit, think a little bit more so you don’t get caught up in those situations.

“And now I’m in the finals going against a guy that beat me, so I’m pretty excited to get my rematch.”

He crossed paths with Meink, who was up next, and had a message for the Millard South freshman.

Meink took care of his business, pinning Millard West’s Creighten Lassen in the second period of their semifinal, using a trademark move to get the fall.

“Meink half,” he said when asked what he did to get a slap of the mat.

Meink is looking to put himself in position to match older brother Korbin, who won four state titles with Omaha Skutt.

First things first, Meink said.

“Just gotta make weight and just wrestle,” he said. “It’s nothing different. Just gotta wrestle.”

Both Meink and Unle said they’re different wrestlers than the ones that met a month ago.

“I tied up a lot with him, even though I don’t really work on the tie ups,” Unle said. “I’m more of a space guy.”

Meink said he’s made strides with the other side of the sport.

“Wrestled a little timid, a little nervous, but I’m ready now,” he said. “I feel confident. I feel like I’ve gotten better mentally.”

And what advice did his big brother give him?

“He said ‘the lights are bright, but you just can’t drown,’” Meink said. “Just have to wrestle hard, wrestle smart.”