Omaha Bryan's dominating win over Omaha Central takes them to Class A district final

A 3-0 win by Bryan High School over Omaha Central puts the Bears in the Class A District 7 final.

Bryan — who dominated for most of the game — opened scoring in the 11th minute on a beautiful corner kick by Cesar Hernandez, whose ball snuck in the near post untouched by anyone else.

The Bears added on in the 24th minute on a strike by Emerson Bonilla-Tornez, whose ball snuck through the hands of the Omaha Central goalie.

Central had some moments of solidified attacking time to end the first half and begin the second, but it yielded no goal.

Bryan closed out scoring with a little over 20 minutes left in the game on a goal by Francisco Barajas-Castro.

