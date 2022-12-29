Omaha Bryan's Mat Tut's game-winner highlights Metro boys holiday tournament first round

Omaha Bryan hadn’t had a win like this, well, since the first round of the state tournament in 2018.

While their overtime victory over Omaha Central only puts the Bears into the Metro Conference boys holiday tournament quarterfinals Friday night against two-time state champ Millard North, it was by a buzzer-beater. Over a consistent winner. For bragging rights. For learning how to win after four consecutive losing seasons.

“That’s the growth,’’ Bryan coach Galen Gullie said. “I just told my guys, hey, man, in order for us to take this program in the right direction, we have to have a great second half of the year and that's a good start.”

Mat Tut buried the 3-pointer for the 60-57 win over the No. 10-ranked Eagles at Bellevue West. But the play was not designed for the 6-foot-6 senior who finished with 16 points. Gullie said it was drawn up for A’mare Bynum, who had 17 points (Amir Martin also had 16), but point guard Elijah McCullough made a good pass to his wide-open shooter.

“Mat stepped up as a big time senior. At the beginning of the game he missed a couple of trey balls that we know he's capable of hitting, but in overtime he hit a big and-one 3. He ended up locked in,’’ Gullie said. “He can do it all. He can guard. He can guard the best player, he can guard the post. He can dribble a little bit. He can see open guys and then obviously knock down big time shots.”

Bryan (4-3) draws No. 3 Millard North as its 7 p.m. quarterfinal foe Friday at Bellevue West, hosting the Metro for the first time. Other quarterfinals are No. 9 Elkhorn South against No. 1 Bellevue West at 3:30, No. 4 Omaha Westside against Papillion-La Vista South at 5:15, and Omaha Creighton Prep will face No. 2 Gretna at 8:45.

Omaha Central (6-2)... 12 13 8 15 9 — 57

Omaha Bryan (4-3)...... 17 7 8 16 12 — 60

OC: Awit Mamer 17, LC Doss 10, Ethan Wiley 8, Caleb Pyfrom 7, Devin Halmon 5, Gatkal Both 5, Alijah Wayne 5.

OB: A’mare Bynum 17, Mat Tut 16, Amir Martin 16, Elijah McCullough 8, Isaiah Jackson 3.

Elkhorn South 61, Millard West 59

Giving up a 26-2 run usually dooms a team. Not Elkhorn South.

Already with a 14-0 run in the first half, the Storm scored 15 points in a row after falling behind the Wildcats 53-44 with 5:55 left. Alec Noonan had 11 of the 15, part of a 21-point second half that gave the senior 24 for the game.

“Crazy game?” You’re not kidding me,’’ first-year Storm coach JJ Zumbrennen said. “I feel like I’m 50 years old.”

He’s 26.

“Every game that Millard West plays, and give them a lot of credit, they're in a boxing match,’’ Zumbrennen said. “We knew that their run was going to come, we didn't know when it was going to come, but we knew it was going to come.

“I have to give our guys a lot of credit, because normally, that's a game where we lay down and we just let that happen. But they fought back.”

Millard West (2-6)....... 7 12 22 18 -- 59

Elkhorn South (7-1)... 14 16 14 17 — 61

MW: Cole Kirschner 12, Jordan Gassen 11, Max Frohloff 8, Payton Moore 8, Jiadyn Gaius-Anyaegbu 6, Cooper Fortune 6, Zac Grandgenett 4, Cole Butler 4.

ES: Alex Noonan 24, Evan Werner 11, Caden Stone 10, Lincoln Schwarz 7, Jackson Moeller-Swan 4, Aidan Skradis 3, Davis Estill 2.

Papillion-La Vista South 66, Omaha North 50

Titan sophomores Bryson Bahl and Reece Kircher had 25 and 20 points, respectively. Kircher had three of his four treys in the first quarter and Bahl had consecutive 3-point plays in the third that gave Papio South (5-2) its first 25-point lead.

Omaha North (3-5).................... 13 6 12 19 — 50

Papillion-La Vista South (5-2)... 21 16 15 14 -- 66

ON: Mynor Strong 11, T’Andre Perkins 11, Daleron Thomas 9, Ruai Lew 8, Garrett Potts 6, Deandre Harper 4, Tre’Vionne Brown 1.

PS: Bryson Bahl 25, Reece Kircher 20, Devyn Jones 8, Andrew Peterson 5, Jack Wallace 4, Maal Jal 2, Jayden Herrera 2.

Bellevue West 87, Bellevue East 37

Creighton-bound Josiah Dotzler was 5-of-6 on 3s and 6-of-6 inside the arc for 29 points, 22 before halftime, for MaxPreps’ national No. 25 team (7-0). Jaden Jackson was 4 of 4 on 3s, 8 of 9 overall, for 21 points. Ryan Lenear had 13 for East (3-6).

Bellevue East (3-6)...... 6 17 8 6 — 37

Bellevue West (7-0).... 22 29 22 14 — 87

BE: Ryan Lenear 13, JJ Ball 6, Jacobi Adams 4, Eli Robinson 4, Trey Tolbert 3, Amni Williams 3, Isaac Elmamoun 2, Kael Walker 2.

BE: Josiah Dotzler 29, Jaden Jackson 21, Steven Poulicek 8, Jaxon Stueve 7, Isaiah McMorris 6, Jacob Arop 5, Eldon Turner 4, Josh High 3, Robbie Garcia 2, J’dyn Bullion 2.

Omaha Westside 77, Omaha Burke 47

Caleb Benning scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in a 31-point first quarter for the Warriors (6-1). Kevin Stubblefield had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Reed Emsick’s 18 points led Burke (3-7).

Omaha Burke (3-7)........ 13 7 13 14 — 47

Omaha Westside (6-1)... 31 7 13 24 -- 77

OB: Reed Emsick 18, Ellis Rodgers 6, Za’Kye Parrott 6, Dakarai Davis 4, Marcus Buchanan 3, Arieon McClain 2, Tanner Nielsen 2, David Boatman 2, Terrance Nelson 2, Brodey Loftin 2.

OW: Caleb Benning 20, Kevin Stubblefield 12, Tate Odvody 9, CJ Mitchell 8, Malik Crawford 6, Donnie Barfield 6, Kevin Brown 6, JT Evans 5, Maddox Anderson 5.

Millard North 73, Papillion-La Vista 56

Derek Rollins had 24 points and Elijah Gaeth 18 for the 7-0 Mustangs, who led 54-46 after three quarters. Brock Rahl’s 13 points paced Papillion-La Vista (2-6).

Papillion-La Vista (2-6)... 13 17 16 10 — 56

Millard North (7-0)......... 21 19 14. 19 — 73

PL: Brock Rahl 13, Chase Williams 12, Tyler McDade 9, Eric Ingwerson 8, Garin Maley 3, Brady Hylok 3, Trey Richardson 2, DeMarucs McCarty 2, Kale Johnson 2, Caden Busch 2.

MN: Derek Rollins 24, Elijah Gaeth 18, Jacob Martin 9, Neal Mosser 6, Camden Monie 4, Skylen Williams 4, Noah McPhillips 3, Amari Rahaman 3, Luke Davis 2.

Omaha Creighton Prep 54, Millard South 46

After falling behind 39-37 on a 3 by Millard South’s Noah Nordstrom, the Junior Jays (4-3) went on a 13-3 run with seven coming from Joey Rieschl. PJ Newbill led Prep with 14 points and Rieschl had 12. Lance Rucker’s 16 for Millard South took game honors.

Millard South (1-6)................. 10 14 10 12 -- 46

Omaha Creighton Prep (4-3)... 16 14 4 20 — 54

MS: Lance Rucker 16, Ben Boudreau 13, Bernie Anderson 8, Noah Nordstrom 4, Tyler Albert 3, Dominik Rice 2.

OCP: PJ Newbill 14, Joey Rieschl 12, Dillon Claussen 10, Marquis Toliver 7, Carson Jones 3, Trinell Parker 3, Michael Burt 3, Emmett Knight 2.

Gretna 74, Omaha Westview 43

After getting through the first quarter ahead 7-4, the Dragons (7-0) found their touch and led 28-9 at halftime and 55-25 after three quarters.

Jeff Rozelle led Gretna with 19 points. Trey Griggs made four treys to lead Westview (3-5) with 14.

Gretna is without coach Brad Feeken, who underwent another round of cancer treatment earlier in the week. Bill Heard is in charge of the team in his absence.

Omaha Westview (3-5)... 4 5 16 18 -- 43

Gretna (7-0)................... 7 21 27 19 -- 74

OW: Trey Griggs 14, Tyzon Patterson 2, John Sims 4, Drew Breci 3, Amir Wise 3, Carson Healy 11, Tayvin Murphy 6.

G: Derek Dierking 10, Wes Frost 6, Alec Wilkins 6, Jake Smolinski 6, Isaiah Currie 6, Kellen Burns 2, Jeff Rozelle 19, Ty Smolinski 4, Landon Pokorski 10, Alex Wilcoxson 1, Chase Doble 4.

Prepping for Lincoln?

Ogallala’s choice of a holiday tournament may perplex some, coach Andy Gillen said, but he had March in mind when selecting one 5½ hours away at Louisville.

His team went to state last year, losing to eventual champion Ashland-Greenwood in the first round, and the Indians could be back in Lincoln again. They’re 9-0 after beating Ralston 76-57 Thursday n a game that was close until the final four minutes.

Ogallala made the trip east Wednesday night, so will have two nights of hotel rooms and meals away from home. The Indians also obtained tickets for Thursday’s Iowa-Nebraska game, another reason Gillen had for his choice of tournaments.

Gillen said what didn’t get unpacked Thursday was the defense that helped Ogallala to an average winning margin of 37 points a game before Christmas. Horrendous, he said, in the first half that ended with Ralston leading 38-36.

“I felt like everyone's telling everybody how good these guys seem to be here and how good we are,’’ Gillen said. “I don't know if we really played anybody. There are just so many things that we still got to get better at.

“We're not super athletes. We've got a bunch of guys who are skilled players that play hard and play together. That's what makes them a good team and I'm not going to out-athlete anybody. We just have to play really good team defense and really good team offense.”

Jeron Gager had 19 of his game-high 25 points after halftime. The Indians outscored Ralston (2-5) by 15-3 in the third but didn’t keep a double-digit lead until the final three minutes. Deacon Courtney, a 6-7 sophomore, and Max Hoffman each had 17 points for the Rams.

Ralston (2-5).... 18 20 3 16 — 57

Ogallala (9-0)... 21 15 15 25 — 76

R: Deacon Courtney 17, Max Hoffman 17, Rex Buettenback 13, Cooper Helms 5, Rendell Gines 4, Jeremiah Hare 1.

O: Jeron Gager 25, Harry Caskey 19, Caden Rezac 13, Ian Shaw 7, Sawyer Smith 4, Ryder Smith 3, Jayden Curtis 2, Colton Knispel 2, Jackton Rezac 1.​

