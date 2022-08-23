Omaha Buena Vista will not play varsity football this season

Omaha Buena Vista, one of the two new high schools in OPS, will not play varsity football this season.

In a letter to families of Bison football players, school principal Carrie Carr said the reason is that “not enough students are eligible for varsity competition as we begin the year.”

A roster sent to The World-Herald as part of a preseason request for team information listed 29 players. Some of those apparently didn’t meet the NSAA’s May 1 transfer deadline, sources told the newspaper.

Buena Vista administrators and coaches were to meet Tuesday night with the school’s football families.

The school was to have played the other new OPS school, Westview, on Thursday night. It’s now a junior varsity contest set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Omaha South’s Collin Stadium.

Buena Vista’s other opponents that are receiving forfeits – but will lose a game of competition – are Blair, Omaha South, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Skutt, Ralston, Plattsmouth, Omaha Gross and Crete.

The Bison were to be the opponents for South and Ralston in those school’s homecoming games.