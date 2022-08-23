 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
topical

Omaha Buena Vista will not play varsity football this season

  • Updated
  • 0
Husker season subscription promos

Take advantage of this offer today at http://Omaha.com/subscribe

Omaha Buena Vista, one of the two new high schools in OPS, will not play varsity football this season.

In a letter to families of Bison football players, school principal Carrie Carr said the reason is that “not enough students are eligible for varsity competition as we begin the year.”

A roster sent to The World-Herald as part of a preseason request for team information listed 29 players. Some of those apparently didn’t meet the NSAA’s May 1 transfer deadline, sources told the newspaper.

Buena Vista administrators and coaches were to meet Tuesday night with the school’s football families.

The school was to have played the other new OPS school, Westview, on Thursday night. It’s now a junior varsity contest set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Omaha South’s Collin Stadium.

Buena Vista’s other opponents that are receiving forfeits – but will lose a game of competition – are Blair, Omaha South, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Skutt, Ralston, Plattsmouth, Omaha Gross and Crete.

People are also reading…

The Bison were to be the opponents for South and Ralston in those school’s homecoming games.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cowboys first NFL franchise to receive $8 billion valuation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert