Omaha Burke defeats Lincoln Southeast in first round of Class A football playoffs

Omaha Burke defeated Lincoln Southeast 21-3 on Friday in a first-round playoff game.

Southeast led 3-0 after the first quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Nate McCashland but Burke grabbed the lead by scoring twice in the second period.

Donovan Moody scored on a 15-yard run with 9:06 left in the first half. Trae Starks then hauled in a 23-yard TD pass from quarterback Cooper Katskee on a fourth-down play to make it 14-3.

The Bulldogs scored again on another fourth-down play with 3:10 left in the game. Freshman Titan Glassman caught a 10-yard TD pass from Katskee.

The seventh-ranked Bulldogs moved to 8-2 while the season ended for the 5-5 Knights.

