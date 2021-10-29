Omaha Burke defeats Lincoln Southeast in first round of Class A football playoffs

Omaha Burke defeated Lincoln Southeast 21-3 on Friday in a first-round playoff game.
Southeast led 3-0 after the first quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Nate McCashland but Burke grabbed the lead by scoring twice in the second period.
Donovan Moody scored on a 15-yard run with 9:06 left in the first half. Trae Starks then hauled in a 23-yard TD pass from quarterback Cooper Katskee on a fourth-down play to make it 14-3.
The Bulldogs scored again on another fourth-down play with 3:10 left in the game. Freshman Titan Glassman caught a 10-yard TD pass from Katskee.
The seventh-ranked Bulldogs moved to 8-2 while the season ended for the 5-5 Knights.
» Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH
Tags
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports
Mike Patterson
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.