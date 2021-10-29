 Skip to main content
Omaha Burke defeats Lincoln Southeast in first round of Class A football playoffs
FOOTBALL

Omaha Burke defeats Lincoln Southeast in first round of Class A football playoffs

Cooper Katskee

Omaha Burke's Cooper Katskee throws a complete pass in the second quarter against Lincoln Southeast on Friday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Burke defeated Lincoln Southeast 21-3 on Friday in a first-round playoff game.

Southeast led 3-0 after the first quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Nate McCashland but Burke grabbed the lead by scoring twice in the second period.

Donovan Moody scored on a 15-yard run with 9:06 left in the first half. Trae Starks then hauled in a 23-yard TD pass from quarterback Cooper Katskee on a fourth-down play to make it 14-3.

The Bulldogs scored again on another fourth-down play with 3:10 left in the game. Freshman Titan Glassman caught a 10-yard TD pass from Katskee.

The seventh-ranked Bulldogs moved to 8-2 while the season ended for the 5-5 Knights.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

