Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson to play in 2022 All-American Bowl
Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson to play in 2022 All-American Bowl

Devon Jackson

Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson has a collegiate top five of Notre Dame, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Miami and Oklahoma.

Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson announced Saturday on Twitter that he was playing in the 2022 All-American Bowl.

The event, held in San Antonio, is an annual showcase for some of high school football's top prospects. Jackson was not able to play a junior year of football because Omaha Public Schools administrators canceled the fall season, but he retained his status as one of the top prospects for 2022, according to recruiting sites. He has yet to decide where he'll play college football, but he's one of the fastest sprinters in the state, clocking a 10.79-second time in the 100-meter dash and a 22-second time in the 200.

Jackson has a collegiate top five of Notre Dame, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Miami and Oklahoma.

