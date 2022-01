Omaha Central will be losing coach Eric Behrens after this season.

Behrens will be the athletic director at the new Westview High School at 156th and Ida Streets. His principal will be Thomas Lee. They shared the Central gym when Lee was the Eagles’ girls coach.

Under Behrens, the Eagles compiled a 105-11 record from 2010 to 2013, including an unbeaten season in 2012. That was part of a streak of Central's seven Class A titles in eight seasons.

