Omaha Central downs Creighton Prep in Eagles coach Eric Behrens' final regular-season game

Every Omaha Central player patiently waited for a reporter to finish asking their coach one final question before breaking out their smiles.

When Eagles coach Eric Behrens turned and saw his entire roster headed for him with water bottles, he realized resistance was futile.

Much of the water soaked Behrens’ neatly-pressed oxford shirt, and the rest ended up on the court just to the left of the Eagles bench. Water bottles were the weapon of choice instead of the Powerade bucket because far less water would have to be wiped up.

The celebration broke out because Central's 57-51 win over Omaha Creighton Prep was Behrens' final regular-season game after 18 seasons as the Eagles' coach.

There are still district tournament games that the Eagles will host in hopes of securing the 17th Class A state tournament berth of Behrens’ tenure.

He is leaving Central at the end of the season to become the athletic director at the new Omaha Westview High School in the fall.

“It’s been fabulous here and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Behrens said. “It’s all about the relationships you make over the years with people, players, students and alumni.”

The Eagles got off to a faster start against Prep than they did in Friday night’s 68-57 loss to Bellevue West. Before an estimated crowd of 700, the Eagles jumped to a quick 6-2 lead while the Junior Jays opened the game missing six of their first seven shots.

Prep got within 8-4 before Central took a 12-6 lead in the second quarter. That’s when Jayden Dawson took over the Eagles' offense, scoring 10 of his 14 first half points in the second to help power Central to a 27-22 halftime lead.

Dawson finished with a team-high 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including a 5-of-8 performance from three-point range. Prep’s Luke Jungers led all scorers with 30, making 10 of his 17 shots and all eight of his free throws.

Jungers kept Prep within striking distance in the second quarter, scoring 11 of his 13 first half points in the opening 16 minutes, even helping the Junior Jays twice grab one-point leads.

After the Eagles briefly lost the lead at 20-19, Dawson went on the first of his two hot streaks that helped turn the game in Central’s favor.

In the final 2:30, Dawson drained a pair of 3-pointers from the top of the key and made a layup to spark an 8-2 run that put No. 5-ranked Central ahead 27-22 at halftime.

Prep, ranked No. 4, twice tied the game early in the third quarter before an 8-0 run gave the Junior Jays a 37-31 lead. Layups by J’Dyn Bullion and Quintin Butts helped reduce that deficit to two points heading into the final eight minutes.

The Junior Jays got that lead back up to five points before the lead changed hands four times and the game was tied on three other occasions in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter.

Dawson again went on another offensive tear, this time scoring 13 consecutive points for the Eagles. That helped prevent Prep from getting a lead bigger than two points.

A layup by Awit Mamer, off an assist from Bullion, and a free throw after Mamer was fouled on the shot gave Central a lead it wouldn’t lose with 2:14 remaining in the game.

“He made some shots when we needed a basket,” Behrens said of Dawson. “He was getting downhill, hitting three-pointers. He played a really good game.”

Omaha Creighton Prep.......6 16 15 14—51

At Omaha Central.............12 15 8 22—5

CP-Luke Jungers 30, PJ Newbill 3, Joey Rieschl 5, Casey O’Malley 2, Emmett Knight 5, Martel Evans 6.

OC-Jayden Dawson 29, DeOmbre Brodie 3, Raheem Briggs 4, PJ Davis 7, Quinton Butts 4, Awit Mamer 5, J’Dyn Bullion 3, Keah Pajor 2.

