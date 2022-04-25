 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASEBALL

Omaha Central falls to Bellevue East

  • Updated
  • 0

Blake Urwin scattered five hits in six innings Monday night to lead Bellevue East to a 10-2 win over Omaha Central.

A.J. Lucas rapped three doubles and drove in a pair for the 13-8 Chieftains.

Dalton Hike also had two RBIs for visiting Bellevue East.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert