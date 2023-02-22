Omaha Central took its first postseason step toward the girls state basketball tournament Wednesday night with a 67-57 win over Lincoln Southeast.
Inia Jones scored 23 points to pace the host Eagles, who advance to play Millard North on Friday at 6 p.m. in the A-4 district final.
Sophomore Mya Montoya sank five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Knights, who finish 10-14.
Other district semifinals
A-1, at Millard South: The top-ranked Patriots extended their home win streak to 60 with a 69-24 win over Norfolk. The 23-2 Patriots will host the district final Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Gretna.
A-1, at Omaha Marian: Gretna was the only district semifinal road team to emerge victorious Wednesday night with a 73-49 win over host Omaha Marian. The Dragons move to 12-11 while the Crusaders finish 10-14.
A-2, at Bellevue West: Kenzie Melcher had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Thunderbirds to a 77-43 win over Elkhorn South. Bellevue West (21-4) will host the district final vs. Lincoln Southwest on Friday at 6 p.m. while the Storm finish 8-17.
A-2, at Lincoln Southwest: The host Silver Hawks, last year’s Class A runners-up, defeated Papillion-La Vista 52-40. Southwest (14-10) advances while the Monarchs end the season 11-13.
A-3, at Lincoln High: The Links boosted their record to 23-1 with a 68-23 victory over Omaha Burke. Lincoln High will host the district final Friday night against Lincoln Northeast.
A-3, at Lincoln Northeast: The Rockets moved to 15-10 with a 65-38 win over Omaha Benson. Northeast (15-100 will play Lincoln High in the district final while the season ends for the 10-12 Bunnies, who suited up just five players most of the season.
A-4, at Millard North: Class A No. 2 Millard North moved to 22-2 with a 65-14 victory over Omaha South. The Mustangs will host Central on Friday at 6 p.m. in the district final.
A-5, at Bellevue East: The host Chieftains rolled to a 74-39 victory over Omaha North. Bellevue East (20-4) will host the district final Friday vs. Kearney while the Vikings finish 7-16.
A-5, at Kearney: Senior guard Tatum Rusher scored 19 points as the host Bearcats posted a 57-41 win over Papillion-La Vista South. Kearney (15-10) moves on to the district final while the Titans finish 10-13.
A-6, at Lincoln Pius X: The host Thunderbolts struggled but prevailed over Columbus 31-28. Pius (19-5) will play in a district final Friday at 6:30 p.m. while the Discoverers finish the season 8-17.
A-6, at Lincoln North Star: The district semifinal between the Navigators and defending state champion Fremont was postponed Wednesday due to icy weather. The game will be played Thursday at 6 p.m.
A-7, at Lincoln East: The Spartans moved to 19-5 with a 73-48 win over Omaha Westview. East will host a district final Friday against Millard West at 6 p.m. while the Wolverines finish 10-14 in their first season of varsity play.
A-7, at Millard West: The Wildcats avenged a late-season loss to Omaha Westside with a 60-32 victory. The 16-7 Wildcats move on in districts while the Warriors finish 7-16.
