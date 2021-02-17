Omaha Central's DJ Bonam ups his game 'when the lights are on' at state wrestling

DJ Bonam has earned a reputation at the state wrestling tournament.
The Omaha Central sophomore is officially a big-game hunter.
For the second straight season Bonam is heading to the semifinals at 106 pounds, this time after a pair of upsets in Wednesday’s opening rounds at the CHI Health Center.
Bonam (22-8) edged No. 2 Miles Anderson of Millard South in the first round before dominating Omaha Northwest’s Josiah Leslie, ranked ninth, by major decision in the quarterfinals.
“He thinks ‘the bigger the match, the better I am,’” Central coach Jimmie Foster said.
A nagging hip injury kept Bonam out for the final two weeks of the regular season. It was also a factor in a pair of injury defaults at the district tournament over the weekend.
But he looked healthy on Wednesday, hanging on for an 11-9 decision over Anderson. It avenged an Anderson pin when they met in late January.
“I usually use my quickness against everybody, but that doesn’t work against Miles,” Bonam said. “He’s pretty quick, too. He’s a pretty good wrestler.”
A 14-2 rout against Leslie was more about the physical side.
“That guy tried to outstrength me,” Bonam said. “That didn’t really happen.”
There’s no lack of confidence in Bonam, who reached last year’s semifinals after entering the state tournament with a 5-3 record.
“He thinks he can beat up everybody on the team, he thinks he can outlift everybody on the team, he thinks he can outsprint everybody on the team,” Foster said with a laugh. “Mentally he’s above what he is physically.”
He injured the hip in a match early in the season, then re-aggravated it in a dual in mid-January. Bonam tried to wrestle through the pain, in part to get into a rhythm, his coach said.
The nature of the injury — not to an elbow, neck or knee — also made it a difficult one to manage, Foster said.
“We were losing matches and I think he was thinking ‘I need to get back to winning,’” Foster said. “Obviously if we could go back in time we’d stop it. But in the moment you think you’re making the right decision.”
He practiced once last week before forfeiting in the opening round at districts. He won the only match he needed to — a consolation semifinal pin — in order to qualify for state, then took another injury default in the third-place match.
A shorter turnaround before state and Tuesday’s school cancellation meant he got virtually no mat time before Wednesday's wins.
“When the lights are on, he can go,” Foster said.
Now comes a Thursday morning showdown with Norfolk freshman Jesse Lewis, who is ranked third by Huskermat, with a spot in the evening’s championship on the line.
It’s a point that Bonam got to a year ago before being pinned in two of his next three matches.
“Last year was really why I’m going this hard this year,” he said. “That’s where I lost last year so I feel like I have something to prove.”