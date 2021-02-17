Omaha Central's DJ Bonam ups his game 'when the lights are on' at state wrestling

There’s no lack of confidence in Bonam, who reached last year’s semifinals after entering the state tournament with a 5-3 record.

“He thinks he can beat up everybody on the team, he thinks he can outlift everybody on the team, he thinks he can outsprint everybody on the team,” Foster said with a laugh. “Mentally he’s above what he is physically.”

He injured the hip in a match early in the season, then re-aggravated it in a dual in mid-January. Bonam tried to wrestle through the pain, in part to get into a rhythm, his coach said.

The nature of the injury — not to an elbow, neck or knee — also made it a difficult one to manage, Foster said.

“We were losing matches and I think he was thinking ‘I need to get back to winning,’” Foster said. “Obviously if we could go back in time we’d stop it. But in the moment you think you’re making the right decision.”

He practiced once last week before forfeiting in the opening round at districts. He won the only match he needed to — a consolation semifinal pin — in order to qualify for state, then took another injury default in the third-place match.