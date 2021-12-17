Omaha Central's ​Ital Lopuyo part of a strong senior class helping Eagles to a 5-0 record

A 6-foot-5 center is helping to carry the Omaha Central girls basketball team to new heights.
Ital Lopuyo is part of a strong senior class that has the Eagles pursuing the school's fourth state title. Central is 5-0 and ranked second in the Nebraska Top 10.
It wasn't long ago that the Eagles were far removed from any state tournament dreams. The team was 4-19 when three of this year's players — Aaniya Webb, Aniah Wayne and Claire Williams — were freshmen.
Lopuyo, who grew up in South Sudan, joined the team as a sophomore. The Eagles went 9-15 in 2019-20 before hitting their stride last year, going 23-4 and qualifying for state.
"I feel like we're more of a family now than we were as freshmen," Wayne said. "We have fun with each other, on and off the court."
That "fun" is reflected in their scoring averages. Webb is scoring 21 points per game, Wayne averages 11.5, Lopuyo 10.4 and Williams 7.5.
Lopuyo also has dominated opponents inside, averaging 11 rebounds.
"I think at this point in our careers we all know how to be leaders," Webb said. "Our chemistry is better from the old days and remembering how our freshman year went has fueled us."
The addition of Lopuyo also has made a difference. She played volleyball as a freshman but didn't pursue basketball until the following year.
"She showed up at an open gym and asked if she could play basketball," coach Michael Kroupa said. "Do you think I was going to tell her no?"
That was Kroupa's first season as head coach, and the Eagles have continued to improve since. That includes Lopuyo, whose love of volleyball — she'll pursue that sport at Texas A&M — always has come first.
"I'm glad that I'm playing, but volleyball is No. 1 with me," she said. "I feel like I've gotten better at basketball as the years have gone by."
With that height advantage, Lopuyo doesn't stray far from the basket. That was evident in a recent win against Elkhorn South when she finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
"She has soft hands, great lateral movement and is the anchor of our defense," Kroupa said. "She allows us to do things other teams can't."
Lopuyo also is unselfish, another reason why the Eagles are averaging 67 points per game.
"When people swarm on me, I know my teammates are open," she said. "I'm as happy with an assist as I am for a layup."
Williams said it's nice having a match-up that presents major problems for opponents.
"Ital does such a great job inside," she said. "She's always worked to get better, and that's something that motivates all of us."
Webb said the Eagles continue to improve because of that inner drive.
"Like all teams, we have our ups and downs," she said. "But we know that we're going to stay together through the good times and the bad times."
All four seniors point to the end of last season as a motivational start for this year. Making their first state tourney appearance since 2013, the Eagles lost to eventual state champion Lincoln Pius X in the semifinals.
"It was encouraging to know that we could go that far," Wayne said. "Now we're all committed to going even farther."
The Eagles have stayed on the winning track despite the recent absence of sophomore point guard Inia Jones. She averaged 12.5 points last season but has been sidelined by a strained knee.
Kroupa said Jones should return by the Metro Holiday tournament, which begins Monday.
Lopuyo added that one other intangible helps to drive this team — the very school these players represent.
"We're very prideful coming from 'Downtown High,'" she said. "We're loud about who we are and we want to make a lot of noise on the court this season."
