Omaha Central's ​Ital Lopuyo part of a strong senior class helping Eagles to a 5-0 record

The addition of Lopuyo also has made a difference. She played volleyball as a freshman but didn't pursue basketball until the following year.

"She showed up at an open gym and asked if she could play basketball," coach Michael Kroupa said. "Do you think I was going to tell her no?"

That was Kroupa's first season as head coach, and the Eagles have continued to improve since. That includes Lopuyo, whose love of volleyball — she'll pursue that sport at Texas A&M — always has come first.

"I'm glad that I'm playing, but volleyball is No. 1 with me," she said. "I feel like I've gotten better at basketball as the years have gone by."

With that height advantage, Lopuyo doesn't stray far from the basket. That was evident in a recent win against Elkhorn South when she finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

"She has soft hands, great lateral movement and is the anchor of our defense," Kroupa said. "She allows us to do things other teams can't."

Lopuyo also is unselfish, another reason why the Eagles are averaging 67 points per game.