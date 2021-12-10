 Skip to main content
Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo scores 23 in Eagles' win over Elkhorn South
BASKETBALL

Center Ital Lopuyo had 23 points and 13 rebounds Friday night to lead Omaha Central to a 55-44 win over Elkhorn South.

The second-ranked Eagles moved to 4-0 while the visiting Storm fell to 1-2.

Sophomore Addy Penke scored a game-high 25 points to pace Elkhorn South.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

