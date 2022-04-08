Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd wins three events at Omaha Benson Invitational

Omaha Central junior Jaylen Lloyd won three events, including the long jump with a state-leading 23-8½, to lead the Eagles to the boys team title on a blustery Friday at the Omaha Benson Invitational. Notre Dame-bound Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South popped the first sub-2 minute time in the 800, 1:56.52, and also won the 1,600.

Elkhorn South was the girls champion, with Omaha Westside second. Both schools were late entries after originally signed up for the Millard South Invitational, which was postponed from Friday to Saturday at Buell Stadium. Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South took the state lead in the 1,600 at 5:06.25 and finished second to state leader Stella Miner of Westside in the 800.