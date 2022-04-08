 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRACK AND FIELD

Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd wins three events at Omaha Benson Invitational

Omaha Central junior Jaylen Lloyd won three events, including the long jump with a state-leading 23-8½, to lead the Eagles to the boys team title on a blustery Friday at the Omaha Benson Invitational. Notre Dame-bound Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South popped the first sub-2 minute time in the 800, 1:56.52, and also won the 1,600.

Elkhorn South was the girls champion, with Omaha Westside second. Both schools were late entries after originally signed up for the Millard South Invitational, which was postponed from Friday to Saturday at Buell Stadium. Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South took the state lead in the 1,600 at 5:06.25 and finished second to state leader Stella Miner of Westside in the 800.

Results

BOYS

Team: Omaha Central 144, Elkhorn South 110, Omaha Westside 70, Omaha North 42, Bellevue East 36, Omaha Bryan 28, Omaha Northwest 23, Omaha South 14.

Individual: 100: Steven Dalmeida, Bry, 11.05. 200: Jaylen Lloyd, OC, 22.63. 400: Zyon Knox, ON, 52.96. 800: Gab Hinrichs, ES, 1:56.52. 1,600: Hinrichs, 4:20.68. 3,200: Nate O’Brien, BE, 10:43.28. 110 hurdles: Andrew Brown, OC, 15.90. 300 hurdles: Brown, 41.65. 400 relay: OW, 44.51. 1,600 relay: ONW, 3:36.94. 3,200 relay: OW, 9:16.32. Shot: Ashton Murphy, ES, 48-6. Discus: Josh Fee, 162-2. High jump: Malcolm Tonje, OC, 6-2. Long jump: Lloyd, 23-8½. Triple jump: Lloyd, 46-6.

GIRLS

Team: Elkhorn South 142, Omaha Westside 106, Omaha Northwest 100, Omaha Central 70, Omaha North 53, Omaha South 15, Omaha Benson 6, Bellevue East 3.

Individual: 100: Maggie Madsen, ES, 12.59. 200: Kashae Harbour, ON, 26.42. 400: Olivia Elbert, OW, 1:03.02. 800: Stella Miner, OW, 2:16.85. 1,600: Jaci Sievers, ES, 5:06.25. 3,200: Claire White, OW, 11:28.91. 100 hurdles: Abigail Frey, ONW, 16.09. 300 hurdles: Frey, 49.20. 400 relay: ON, 51.05. 1,600 relay: WS, 4:14.23. 3,200 relay: ES, 10:41.99. Shot: Taniya Golden, ONW, 34-7. Discus: Jalecia Williams, ONW, 109-9. High jump: Bianca Martinez, OC, 5-6. Long jump: Imani Skanes, ONW, 16-5½. Triple jump: Skanes, 34-5½.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

