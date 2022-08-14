 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Creighton Prep American Legion team drops second game at World Series

SHELBY, N.C. — Chesapeake, Virginia, defeated Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) 6-4 in nine innings Sunday at the American Legion World Series.

The loss dropped the Junior Jays to 1-2 in the eight-team tournament. They’ll find out later Sunday if they advance to Monday’s semifinal.

Five Points Bank tied the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

