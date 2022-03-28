Omaha Creighton Prep baseball remains undefeated after downing Omaha Westside

Omaha Creighton Prep wasn't flawless Monday night against Omaha Westside, but the Junior Jays' record is still perfect.

Fourth-ranked Prep never trailed and went on to post a 7-3 win over the host Warriors. The Junior Jays survived five errors and moved to 6-0 while sixth-ranked Westside fell to 6-2.

"It wasn't our cleanest game," Prep coach Pat Mooney said. "But we were able to take advantage of a couple of their blunders."

​The Junior Jays had their own blunders but overcame them with the help of pitchers Grant Wagner and Thomas Leiden. Wagner went five innings to pick up the victory while Leiden got the save.

"I was a little wild my last outing, so I was concentrating on throwing strikes," Wagner said.

The Junior Jays scored twice in the first inning off Westside starter Ty Madison. A sacrifice fly by Coby Hatcher brought one home and a bases-loaded hit batsman scored another.

A throwing error plated a run for Prep in the fourth, but the Warriors got that one back in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Jack Wimmer.

The Junior Jays made it 4-1 in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Jack Thiele and extended their lead in the sixth on a two-run single by Grant Hatcher.

Westside scored two in the sixth on a wild pitch and an infield groundout but Prep made in 7-3 in the seventh on an RBI single by Sam Ryberg.

"That last run was big," Mooney said. "What I really liked tonight is that we fought back after they had scored."

Leiden finished off the win with a strikeout to keep the Junior Jays' record unblemished. Prep is averaging 12 runs in its first six games.

"When you get that kind of support, it's easier to pitch," Wagner said. "It's nice to have that cushion."

Parker Mooney, son of the head coach, had three of Prep's seven hits. Grant Hatcher and Thiele each had two RBIs.

Westside coach Otis Seals credited starter Madison for hanging in there despite a 41-pitch first inning.

"It would have been easy for him to have his doubts," the coach said. "But he still gave us a chance."

Seals said too many free bases on a windy day — 11 Prep batters reached either by walk or hit by pitch — proved costly.

"That's too many free bases," he said. "But I thought we were one big hit away from maybe turning the game around."

Prep plays host to Papillion-La Vista South on Tuesday night while Westside returns to action Wednesday on the road against Omaha Central.

