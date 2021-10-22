 Skip to main content
Omaha Creighton Prep cruises to win over Lincoln East
FOOTBALL

Omaha Creighton Prep cruises to win over Lincoln East

Celebrate

Omaha Creighton Prep's Sam Rodino celebrates a blocked punt return touchdown with John Pargo.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Omaha Creighton Prep closed out the regular season with a 52-7 win over Lincoln East.

Sam Stessman had four rushing touchdowns for the No. 4 Junior Jays, who won their sixth consecutive game.

Prep scored a pair of touchdowns on special teams, as Sam Rodino returned a blocked punt for a score and Pierce Johnson had a punt return touchdown.

The Junior Jays have outscored opponents 241-76 during its six-game winning streak.

Lincoln East (6-3).....0    0    0  7—7

At Prep (7-2)............7  24  14  7—52

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

