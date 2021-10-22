Omaha Creighton Prep cruises to win over Lincoln East

Omaha Creighton Prep closed out the regular season with a 52-7 win over Lincoln East.
Sam Stessman had four rushing touchdowns for the No. 4 Junior Jays, who won their sixth consecutive game.
Prep scored a pair of touchdowns on special teams, as Sam Rodino returned a blocked punt for a score and Pierce Johnson had a punt return touchdown.
The Junior Jays have outscored opponents 241-76 during its six-game winning streak.
Lincoln East (6-3).....0 0 0 7—7
At Prep (7-2)............7 24 14 7—52
Photos: Omaha Creighton Prep football defeats Lincoln East
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports