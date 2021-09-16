Omaha Creighton Prep cruises to win over Lincoln Southeast

Omaha Creighton Prep scored three first-quarter touchdowns and cruised to a 41-7 win over Lincoln Southeast on Thursday night at Omaha Burke.
The ninth-ranked Junior Jays moved to 2-2 while the fourth-ranked Knights fell to 3-1.
CharMar Brown rushed for a pair of touchdowns for Prep. Pierce Johnson, George Egan and Jack Stessman also had rushing TDs.
Southeast's lone score was a 10-yard TD pass from Willem Reddick to Jake Appleget.
