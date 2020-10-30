Omaha Creighton Prep defeats Millard North to advance to Class A quarterfinals

Omaha Creighton Prep defeated Millard North 28-17 to advance to a Class A quarterfinal matchup against Millard South.
The Junior Jays spotted the Mustangs an opening field goal, then took the lead for good on Alex Bullock’s 20-yard grab. Jack Stessman added a touchdown as the Junior Jays led 14-10 at the half.
“The win's great because a lot of people out there are doubting Creighton Prep and I'm telling you, our kids have fought, they’ve improved we've gotten better every week and I like where our teams at right now,’’ Prep coach Tim Johnk said. “Millard North, they played tough and I think we match their physicality and that's what you have to do against them.”
Millard North’s Jimmy Quaintance threw touchdown passes to Tysen Johnk and Hayden Froscheiser and ran for 156 yards.
Millard North (4-5)..................0 10 0 7—17
Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2)....0 14 7 7—28
MN: FG Tanner Boyd 19
CP: Alex Bullock 20 pass from Sam Meysenburg (Patrick Foley kick)
CP: Jack Stessman 5 run (Foley kick)
MN: Tysen Johnk 7 pass from Jimmy Quaintance (Boyd kick)
CP: Bullock 15 pass from Meysenburg (Foley kick)
MN: Hayden Froscheiser 15 pass from Quaintance (Boyd kick)
CP: AJ Rollins 16 pass from Meysenburg (Foley kick)
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports