Omaha Creighton Prep defeats Millard North to advance to Class A quarterfinals

The Junior Jays spotted the Mustangs an opening field goal, then took the lead for good on Alex Bullock’s 20-yard grab. Jack Stessman added a touchdown as the Junior Jays led 14-10 at the half.

“The win's great because a lot of people out there are doubting Creighton Prep and I'm telling you, our kids have fought, they’ve improved we've gotten better every week and I like where our teams at right now,’’ Prep coach Tim Johnk said. “Millard North, they played tough and I think we match their physicality and that's what you have to do against them.”