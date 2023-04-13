Windy conditions at Omaha Creighton Prep on Thursday night didn't deter Junior Jays starting pitcher Sam Bespoyasny.

In fact, the senior said that strong breeze might have helped.

The right-hander pitched a complete game in a 4-2 win over Papillion-La Vista in the first round of the Metro Conference baseball tournament. Prep (11-9) advances to a 4 p.m. quarterterfinal Friday.

"My pitches were moving all over the place," Bespoyasny said. "And the guys played great defense behind me."

Bespoyasny had to be sharp as he outdueled Monarchs starter Tanner Apgar. Both pitchers went the distance and allowed little after the first inning as a strong crosswind blew at 25 mph.

Papio scored twice in the first and had a chance for more. The Monarchs loaded the bases with none out and plated a pair on sacrifice flies by Hunter Jones and Jake Franks.

Prep responded with three in the bottom of the inning. Mitchell Collins had an RBI single, Michael Burt had a run-scoring double and a third run scored on a wild pitch.

The Junior Jays scored their final run in the fourth. Burt led off with an infield single and eventually came home on a run-producing groundout by Michael Wheelock.

Those four runs proved to be enough for Bespoyasny, who registered his third straight complete game.

"My sinker was really working today," he said. "And my curveball had enough movement that I was getting some swings and misses."

He also was the beneficiary of two outfield assists. Right-fielder Wheelock threw out a runner at first base as did center fielder Sam Patton, who threw behind a runner who took a wide turn.

​"Sam did a good job, especially in this wind," Prep coach Pat Mooney said. "It was playing havoc out there but he got some big outs when we needed them."

Apgar was the tough luck loser, allowing five hits in six innings. He struck out seven, including all three in the second inning.

Burt had two hits for Prep while Henry Bartholomew belted a triple.

Trent Lavicky had two hits for the Monarchs.

​"It's a good start to the tournament for us," Mooney said. "Hopefully we can keep it going."

Papillion-La Vista (5-11) ... 200;000;0--2;4;1

Om. Creighton Prep (11-9) ... 300;100;x--4;5;0

W: Bespoyasny. L: Apgar. 2B: CP, Burt. 3B: CP, Bartholomew.