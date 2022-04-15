 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Creighton Prep defeats Papio South at Metro Conference baseball tournament

Mooney

Omaha Creighton Prep's Parker Mooney celebrates his home run.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jack Thiele had the game-winning RBI single in the seventh inning Friday night as Omaha Creighton Prep defeated Papillion-La Vista South 8-7 in a quarterfinal of the Metro Conference baseball tournament.

The Junior Jays trailed 7-6 but a wild pitch tied the game before Thiele’s single to left ended it.

Parker Mooney had a three-run homer for Prep, which advances to a tourney semifinal Saturday.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

