Omaha Creighton Prep defeats Papio South at Metro Conference baseball tournament

Jack Thiele had the game-winning RBI single in the seventh inning Friday night as Omaha Creighton Prep defeated Papillion-La Vista South 8-7 in a quarterfinal of the Metro Conference baseball tournament.
The Junior Jays trailed 7-6 but a wild pitch tied the game before Thiele’s single to left ended it.
Parker Mooney had a three-run homer for Prep, which advances to a tourney semifinal Saturday.
Photos: Omaha Creighton Prep baseball gets win over Papio South
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Thiele (2) slides safely into second past Papillion-La Vista South's Trenton Andringa (12) in the Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep Metro Conference baseball tournament quarterfinal game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 8-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Parker Mooney (1) celebrates his home run with teammates in the Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep Metro Conference baseball tournament quarterfinal game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 8-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Johnny Vallinch (5) pitches in the Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep Metro Conference baseball tournament quarterfinal game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 8-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Riley Schrader (14) is tagged out by Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Thiele (2) between first and second base in the Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep Metro Conference baseball tournament quarterfinal game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 8-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Garrett Siemsen (6) runs to third base in the Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep Metro Conference baseball tournament quarterfinal game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 8-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Logan Lape-Brinkman (8) pitches in the Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep Metro Conference baseball tournament quarterfinal game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 8-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Parker Mooney (1) throws the ball as Papillion-La Vista South's Garrett Siemsen (6) races to first in the Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep Metro Conference baseball tournament quarterfinal game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 8-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Grant Sommers (17) celebrates an out in the Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep Metro Conference baseball tournament quarterfinal game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 8-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Tyler Mackling (2) scoops up the ball in the Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep Metro Conference baseball tournament quarterfinal game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 8-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Ryan Bauer (10) pitches in the Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Creighton Prep Metro Conference baseball tournament quarterfinal game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 8-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
